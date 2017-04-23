MfBs loans to MSMEs drop to N183bn in 2016

Posted April 23, 2017 10:51 pm by Comments

Total loans provided by microfinance banks across the country to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the second half of last year dropped to N183.96 billion. The loans declined by N48.7 billion (about 20.96 per cent) from the N232.73billion they advanced to the microfinance banks in June 2016 to N183.96billion at the end of December 2016.

The report was obtained from the latest Financial Stability Report of the Central Bank of Nigeria indicating that the sector recorded huge decline during the period under review.

The report further showed that total assets of microfinance banks decreased to N341.68billion at the end of December 2016, from N455.96billion as of the end-June 2016, reflecting a decrease of 25.06 per cent. In the same vein, the report said shareholders’ funds for the microfinance banking sector decreased by 42.91 per cent from N135.09bn to N77.12billion as of the end of December 2016.

Winasbet.com

The decrease in shareholders’ funds was largely attributed to losses by the microfinance banks resulting from increase in non-performing loans.

The report further stated that total deposit liabilities dropped from N191.25billion as of June 2016 to N166.29billion as at December 31, 2016. According to the report, “The total assets of microfinance banks decreased to N341.68bn at end-December 2016, from N455.96bn as of end-June 2016, reflecting a decrease of 25.06 per cent. “The shareholders’ funds also decreased by 42.91 per cent from N135.09bn to N77.12 billion as of December 31, 2016.

The decrease in shareholders’ funds was largely attributed to losses by the microfinance banks resulting from increased provisioning for non- performing loans. “Reserves also decreased by 24.39 per cent to N16.80billion at end-December 2016, from N22.22bn at end-June 2016. The decrease in reserves was as a result of operational losses.”

 

The post MfBs loans to MSMEs drop to N183bn in 2016 appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. DMBs’ deposits drop by N474bn in second quarter The present economic downturn seem to be taking its toll on bank activities as customers deposits received at the end...
  2. Bad loans in banks soared above limit Bad loans in Nigeria’s banking system soared to more than double the limit set by the regulator as the industry...
  3. NDIC: bank fraud cases up by 15.71% Fraud cases in banks increased by 15.71 per cent last year, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said. According...
  4. NDIC: Banks’ Bad Loans Stood at N1.82tn in December The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has put banks’ total non-performing loans (NPLs) portfolio...
  5. Microfinance banks grant MSMEs N183bn loans Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Indications have emerged that the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will be open for...
  6. Banking industry remains strong, sound – NDIC Report The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Tuesday said that the nation’s banking industry remained strong and sound. The NDIC...
  7. NDIC pays N9.6bn to liquidated banks, MFBs’ depositors in 2014  …says CBN revokes 84 MFB licences The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation on Tuesday disclosed that that in 2014 a total...
  8. Banks losing appetite for oil, gas loans ’Femi Asu Many Nigerian banks are no longer keen on lending to oil and gas companies in the country despite...
  9. NSE Foreign Investment Inflows Drop To N16.10bn The Foreign Portfolio Investment inflows on the Nigerian Stock Exchange dropped to N16.10bn in February as against N22.61bn recorded in...
  10. Bad loans held by Spain’s banks fall in April Bad loans held by Spanish banks fell for a third straight month in April to a total of 161.6 billion...

< YOHAIG home