Mimiko kicks off launch of 100 #MimikoLegacyProjects

Posted December 22, 2016 11:51 am by Comments

The Ondo state government has fixed the commencement of the inauguration of its much publicised 100 projects for the 22nd of this month, kicking off with the NEPA- rakale dual carriage road.

Briefing newsmen on the development in Akure , the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade who said the commissioning would be done by the state Governor, Dr Olusdegun Mimiko ,added that it will be the turn of the Igbokoda dualisation project to be inaugurated on the 28th while the Awosika in Ondo and Ijare Mega schools would be commissioned on the 29th and 30th respectively.

Speaking on the NEPA-Arakale road, which he said was initiated and completed by  the Mimiko-led administration, Akinmade explained  that the road  was a single carriageway and had remained so for over 9 decades.

Winasbet.com

Akinmade added that it was a great deal reconstructing the road, being an ancient corridor of shrines where successive administrations since 1976 tried to dualize but to no avail due to the opposition of the landlords and traditional Chiefs who claimed the homes of ancient shrines and sites revered by the Akure people could not be tampered with or relocated.

According to him, over 439 houses were demolished and adequate compensations paid to affected landlords apart from shop owners who were residents of the affected buildings that were compensated and provided with better alternative as they were relocated to modern markets equipped with world class standard facilities.
While responding to questions on the furniture provided on the road, the state spokesman stressed that for the road to accommodate the traffic challenge along the corridor, government designed it to be dual Carriage ways with 7.3m width each.
According to him, the road laced with 1100 by 600 * 150mm thick cover drain of 4.8km length for the provision of adequate drainage system and to serve as pedestrian walkways along both sides of the road while duct were constructed for service lines that may likely be drawn along the corridor in future.
The commissioner said  the road  was built on 200mm thick stone base and 90mm thick asphalt pavement to accommodate heavy axle loads, while 14 bus shelters and 2 bus terminals were constructed at the two ends, apart from three big parking lots of 1000 capacity each built to checkmate indiscriminate parking along the roadsides that formerly inflicted traffic congestion on the road.

He further explained that illumination on the road in the night was also taken care of  by construction of bright street light along the concrete median of the road.

The project commissioning continues till February next year.

 

The post Mimiko kicks off launch of 100 #MimikoLegacyProjects appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mimiko approves completion of Okitipupa-Ayeka-Irele road Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has approved the completion of the Okitipupa-Ayeka-Araromi-Irele road in the Southern senatorial district of...
  2. Mimiko pleads with Ondo electorate Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has pleaded with the people of the state to vote enmasse for the candidates of...
  3. Mimiko set to inaugurate 100 legacy projects Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, is scheduled to begin the inauguration of life impactful projects of his administration across...
  4. Mimiko To Tar New Abattoir Road Mimiko THE Ondo State government has commenced preparations to launch its semi-mechanised abattoir in Akure, the state capital, with the...
  5. No land for grazing reserve in Ondo — Mimiko GOVERNOR Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State weekend declared that his administration would not give room for establishment of grazing reserves...
  6. Gov. Mimiko Swears In New Ondo LG Chairmen Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has urged the newly elected local government? chairmen in the state to employ team...
  7. No plans to sack workers in Ondo – Mimiko Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko on Monday said there are no plans to sack workers in the state in...
  8. Ondo is a success Story — Mimiko Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko has ascribed the tremendous success recorded by his seven – year-old government to its taking...
  9. Mimiko Urges Ondo Workers To End Strike Governor Olusegun Mimiko has appealed to workers in Ondo State to call off their ?strike for the interest of the...
  10. Mimiko Restates Plan To Improve Educational Infrastructure The Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has restated his administration’s plan to improve infrastructural development in all state-owned educational...

< YOHAIG home