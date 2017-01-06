MMM asks Nigerian participants to ‘Promo Tasks’

Posted January 6, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

Ahead of the restart of the Ponzi scheme Mavordi Mondial Movement (MMM) on 14 January, promoters have issued instructions to its participants whose accounts were frozen, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development.”

In the MMM message, subscribers are told to perform tasks, both online and offline, to promote the scheme and drive “traffic and participation” by the time the restriction on the account is lifted.

“Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities, but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community”, the message said.

Winasbet.com

The information raises hopes of the almost three million Nigerians who invested in the scheme, following the ban on withdrawals on December 3, 2016.

On January 2, the scheme on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp disclosed that participants’ accounts will be unfrozen on January 14.

Some of the participants have taken to social media to give reasons why the scheme should return.

MMM was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world’s largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. By different estimates from five to 40 million people lost up to $ 10 billion. The exact figures are not known even to the founders.

The scheme was banned in some African countries but has spread to Ghana and Kenya.

The post MMM asks Nigerian participants to ‘Promo Tasks’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Breaking news: MMM shocks 3million participants, bans withdrawal till 2017 Tears and wailing on Tuesday as Mavrodians wake up to the gory news of MMM Nigeria, the Ponzi Scheme freezing all...
  2. Panic as MMM freezes Nigerian participants’ accounts Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Participants of the famous Ponzi scheme in Nigeria, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) have been thrown into...
  3. Editors confab begins in Bayelsa as Osinbajo tasks participants The 11th annual All Editors Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) commenced on Thursday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, with...
  4. Graduate Internship Scheme participants bemoan non-payment of stipends PARTICIPANTS in the Graduate Internship Scheme, GIS, in Edo State, have complained of the non-payment of their monthly stipend of...
  5. Nigerian victim wants money back from pyramid scheme In Nigeria, small investors are in a panic after a massively popular investment scheme froze all their accounts. The Mavrodi...
  6. Delta community tasks NPDC on clean up of spill site THE people of Igbide, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, have told the management of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company,...
  7. MMM Is Still Owing Us From May Till Now – S.African Participants A South-African man has schooled Nigerians who are MMM participants. Relaying his experience of what happened to the popular money...
  8. Farmer, musician, others get N1m in Glo promo A 50-year-old farmer  who just came out of detention for a minor traffic offence and a musician, are among the 20...
  9. Fidelity Bank rewards 110 customers in loyalty promo Fidelity Bank Plc has rewarded 110 customers with N53 million in the third batch of its “Cash Loyalty Rewards” promotions,...
  10. MMM To Allegedly Unfreeze Account On January 14 Popular Ponzi money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, has assured participants that their accounts will be unfrozen on January...

< YOHAIG home