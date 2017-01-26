Momoh canvases support for Pinnick’s CAF seat bid

Frontline sports philanthropist and chairman of FROT Group, Frank Momoh wants Nigerians to give the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick the support he needs to secure a seat in the CAF Executive Committee.

In 2013, former NFF President, Aminu Maigari lost the West Africa Zone B seat to Anjorin Moucharafou of Benin Republic during the CAF election held in Morocco.

This time, Pinnick will be contesting the same position against incumbent, Moucharafou. The CAF Executive committee elections will hold in March 2017.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Momoh, a promoter of grassroots football, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and athletics said that a victory for Pinnick in the CAF election would add great value to Nigerian football.

“Pinnick is one of the next generation administrators, and his emergence as NFF president two years ago has really brought great innovations and quality leadership to our football. He has the zeal and passion for the game and I want Nigerians to rally round him in his bid to secure a seat in CAF. His membership will take African football to a greater level,”.

