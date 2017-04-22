Momoh, others mourn Nzekwu, author of Eze Goes to School

Onitsha (Anambra) – Pioneer General Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Onuorah Nzekwu has passed away, aged 89.

Mrs Justina Nzekwu, Onuorah`s wife, said in Onitsha that her husband died on April 21 in their family house.

“ The family will meet to announce burial arrangements,” she said.

Late Onuora Nzekwu

Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, said Nzekwu contributed immensely to making the News Agency of Nigeria what it is today.

“ We cannot easily forget his contributions to the development of the Agency from its beginning to present day.

“ He contributed in making NAN a great institution. His pioneering efforts made NAN to present objective, reliable and untailored reports.

“ As an editor of Daily Times (1976 to 1980), I witnessed the change in pattern of news gathering and dissemination by the Agency in its formative years.

“ We were used to getting stories from the colonial masters perspective from the foreign News Agencies,” he said.

Momoh, presently, Pro-Chancellor, University of Jos, said Nzekwu led NAN to change news to Nigerian and African perspectives.

“ Nzekwu pioneered the Agency to give us news from the Nigerian and African perspectives. News gathering and dissemination pattern changed.,” he said.

A traditional ruler in Anambra State, Igwe Victor Awogu, said Nzekwu`s death was a big blow to the country.

Awogu,the Atamanya of Ossamalla, Ogbaru Local Government, said he worked under Nzekwu at the Federal Ministry of Information and News Agency of Nigeria.

“ As young men, he took us as his children, managed us very well accommodated our behaviours. His passing away is a big blow and may his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Joseph Onuora Nzekwu was born on Feb. 19, 1928 was a Nigerian prolific writer and editor from Onitsha.

He passed away on April on 21, 2017.

