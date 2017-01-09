Monarch tasks Delta North on unity for devt

By Aniema Umoh

Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has called for greater unity among the political class, traditional rulers and the entire people of Delta North senatorial district for the speedy attainment of the development vision of the Anioma Nation.

Efeizomor II made the call when the senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, led a high powered delegation of politicians on a special New Year homage to all the traditional rulers in Delta North who gathered at the palace of the Obi of Owa, at Owa-Oyibu, headquarters of Ika North- East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Earlier, Senator Nwaoboshi informed the royal fathers that the visit was to appreciate them for their support for him and their invaluable contributions to the effective administration of the state.

He assured them that government will continue to give priority attention to their welfare and hold them in high esteem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

