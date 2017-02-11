Moses faces Conte’s axe

When you are on top at any sport or business, you need to strengthen in a position of power.

With a nine point lead at the top of the Premier League, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be able to do that this summer.

It’s not always just about selling players and getting rid of deadwood, you have to add to your squad and provide competition for places.

Football Whispers  have picked out five Chelsea  players that are fighting for their future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer transfer window.

Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses,  is one of the men who Conte could offload at the end of the season:

The former Wigan Athletic and Liverpool winger has been superbly transformed under Conte this season. Going from an outsider to a potential Player of the Year is a wonderful achievement for Moses.

Yet, despite his three goals and two assists in 18 starts, his place will still be under-threat this summer.

Not only will the Italian manager want another wing-back to compliment his squad, he will be looking for someone with Champions League quality and the ability to push straight into the team.

Anyone with the natural ability at full-back will be a threat to Moses’ place in the starting XI.

The other players facing the axe include Nemanja Matic, Kurt Zouma, Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi

 

