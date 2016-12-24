Mourinho accuses EPL of favouring Chelsea

Posted December 24, 2016 8:51 pm by Comments

Mourinho accuses EPL of favouring Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has led a chorus of dismay among Chelsea’s title rivals about the festive fixture schedule after accusing the Premier League of “choosing to give rest for some and to create problems for others”.

Premier League leaders Chelsea play three games in 10 days whereas Manchester United, Manchester City and Spurs play three matches in eight days and Liverpool have three fixtures in seven days.

Chelsea – who are six points clear in the title race and have no European football to contend with this season – also have longer rest periods between matches and comparatively short distances to travel whereas Arsenal, whose manager Arsene Wenger has also denounced the schedule, play two games in three days at the start of the new year.

Nairabet.com

Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) shakes hands with Chelsea’s Italian head coach Antonio Conte (R) after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 23, 2016. / AFP

 

Mourinho did not name Chelsea but it was clear the United manager had his former club in mind as he launched a fresh attack on the fixture list. The Portuguese has already complained publicly this season about the scheduling of United’s Premier League matches either side of Europa League ties.

“The busy period is for some clubs, not for everyone,” Mourinho said. “If you analyse the fixtures there is no congestion for them. It looks like the fixtures are chosen to give rest for some and to create problems to others.

“But we are used to it because we are in the Europa League and the Europa League is a competition that creates more difficulties.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho has said Morgan Schneiderlin has asked to leave Old Trafford and that he will not stand in the France midfielder’s way if an acceptable offer is forthcoming.

The post Mourinho accuses EPL of favouring Chelsea appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mourinho says he’s lost Stamford Bridge luck Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho walks on the pitch after the final whistle in the UEFA Europa League group...
  2. Mourinho denies rift with Chelsea players Jose Mourinho insists Chelsea’s Premier League title defence is not being ripped apart by dressing room rifts. Mourinho’s side are...
  3. Mourinho Rules Out Top Four Finish For Chelsea Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of the club finishing in the Premier League’s top four after...
  4. BREAKING: Chelsea manager, Mourinho fired Chelsea Manager Jose Mourinho has been fired by the club, less than a season after leading the club to the...
  5. Chelsea Fire Coach Jose Mourinho Chelsea have finally sacked manager, Jose Mourinho, seven months after he led them to the Premier League title. The 52-year-old...
  6. Chelsea must be unpredictable this season, says Mourinho Jose Mourinho LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea must add a new dimension to their brand of football if the champions are...
  7. Jose Mourinho Becomes Manchester United’s Manager Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Manchester United’s new manager after signing his contract at a central London hotel. The former...
  8. Chelsea Has Improved Since Mourinho’s Departure – Mikel Obi Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi, believes the defending champions have improved since Jose Mourinho’s departure from Stamford Bridge....
  9. Mourinho Will Turn Things Around At Chelsea – Ferguson Former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, has backed Jose Mourinho to turn things around at Chelsea. The Premier League...
  10. Chelsea say Mourinho retains ‘full support’ Mourinho Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho continues to enjoy the club’s “full support” despite a disappointing start to the season, the...

< YOHAIG home