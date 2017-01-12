My husband says God revealed to him that our daughter should not be educated

Posted January 12, 2017 5:51 pm by Comments

The Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday dissolved a 25-year-old marriage between one Mary, a mother of two and her husband, Apostle Ayoku Israel, over insensitivity and claims by the husband that God revealed to him not to have their daughter educated.

Mr Henric Agbaje, the president of the court, held that it was obvious that there was no more love between the couple, hence, the need for the dissolution.

The arbitrator warned the duo against any form of harassment and awarded the custody of the female child of the marriage to Mary for motherly care.

Winasbet.com

He, however, asked Ayoku to take charge of the 16 year-old male child.

Mary resides at Amunloko area while her husband, Ayoku lives at Olunloyo area of Ibadan.

In her earlier submission to the court, Mary said her husband had, for their 25 years of marriage, been insensitive to anything happening to her and he had refused to send their children to school.

“My lord, I was sick for seven years, Ayoku neither bothered to know my whereabouts nor give me anything for treatment.

“Ayoku did not marry me legally; he did nothing to know my parents and even refused my bearing his name.

“Worst still, he had refused to give quality education to our first child, who is already 24 years old.

“Ayoku had always argued that the Lord revealed to him that the girl should not be educated but should engage in petty trading.

“I have been solely responsible for the education of the child that is in school.

“Instead, Ayoku keeps moving from one mountain to another for his so-called evangelism.

“Please my lord, give me custody of the two children for proper care,’’ Mary said.

However, Ayoku who agreed with the divorce; denied all the allegations levelled against him by his wife.

“I sent money to her through her elder sister when she was sick and I have been responsible for the children’s education.

“The two children are in court, they can testify to it,’’ Ayoku said.

 

The post My husband says God revealed to him that our daughter should not be educated appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I have no love for my husband any more, woman tells court A 35-year old housewife, Salamat Jawondo, has told an Ilorin Area Court that she had no love and passion for...
  2. “I Caught My Husband Touching My Daughter’s Private Part, His Biological Daughter” A woman, Francisca Okechukwu, on Monday sought for the dissolution of her marriage to her husband, Tony Okechukwu, on the...
  3. “I no longer feel connected to my husband,” says divorce seeking wife A 29-year-old housewife, Maryam Aliyu, has prayed a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court, to dissolve her 9-year-old marriage to her...
  4. My husband ran away because of an alleged fraud, woman tells court Lagos – A 42-year-old teacher, Mrs Imabong Akwaoku, on Tuesday asked the Alimosho Customary Court in Lagos, to dissolve her...
  5. My husband took our daughter to unknown destination, six yrs now Lagos–There was mild drama at a customary court sitting at Agboyi, Ketu, when, the President of the court, O.T Williams...
  6. DIVORCE: Husband wants me to abort 6-month pregnancy, says 40-yr-old Couple in court over  My husband sacked me for refusing to terminate 6 months pregnancy, wife testifies. A 40-year-old housewife,...
  7. Court Dissolves Marriage of 33 Years in Lagos after Husband revealed that his Wife beats him “almost every day” Unable to withstand further beatings from his wife of 33 years, E* (surname withheld) , 58, on Wednesday secured a divorce from...
  8. Court dissolves 15 years marriage over adultery An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Wednesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Temilade Bukola and her husband, Adeniyi, for adultery and...
  9. Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage over attempted child sacrifice A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan on Friday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between an Ibadan-based businesswoman, Sekinat and her husband...
  10. My wife starved me of sex, so i became a rapist – husband tells court A middle-aged father, Ojo Adewole on Wednesday told an Ikole Customary Court in Ekiti that he was involved in rape...

< YOHAIG home