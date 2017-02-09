My wife prefers sleeping in her shop to cut men nails -Husband

Posted February 9, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

“I caught my wife in her shop cutting a man’s nails,’’ 45-year-old applicant, Wahabi Sodiq, told an Igando Customary Court in a Lagos suburb on Thursday.

Sodiq alleged while testifying in a divorce case filed by his wife, Kudirat, 44, a public bar operator, seeking dissolution of their 24-year-old marriage over threat to her life.

“I believe my wife is having extra marital affairs. I got to her shop and met her with a man who placed his legs on her table while my wife was cutting his nails.

“Immediately the man saw me, he quickly removed his legs from her table but I did not say nothing and I left immediately.

“Since that day I became bitter because I felt cheated; I have given her Holy Bible and Quoran several times to swear that she was not dating the man but she refused,” he told the court.

On the allegation that he beats the woman, he denied, saying:”I only beat my wife once since we got married and i did that because she assaulted me.

“Anytime my wife goes to her shop, she will not come home for days; she prefer sleeping in her shop.

“She also loves going to parties without my consent and whenever she returns and I queried her she will turn it to a fight.

The husband, however, pleaded with the court not to grant his wife’s request for a dissolution of their marriage, saying “I still love her.’’

Kudirat, responding to the husbands submission, said:“My husband is always threatening to kill me and suffocate me to death with a pillow.

“I am always afraid to sleep at home and because of the fear, I packed some of my belongings back to my parent’s house.”

The petitioner also accused her husband of planning to sell the house she laboured to build.

“My husband called me on phone and threatened to sell my house if I refused to come back to our matrimonial home.”

Kudirat alleged that her husband was in the habit of chasing away her customers, accusing her of infidelity.

The mother of four, who said she had no emotion or love for him anymore, urged the court to dissolve the marriage.

The court’s President, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, ordered both parties to come along with three members of their families for a possible resolution and reunion at the next hearing date.

The post My wife prefers sleeping in her shop to cut men nails -Husband appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I caught my wife cutting a man’s nails, hubby tells court “I caught my wife in her shop cutting a man’s nails,’’ 45-year-old applicant, Wahabi Sodiq, told an Igando Customary Court...
  2. Compel my husband to sell our house, share the money – wife begs court A 40-year-old woman and mother of three, Mrs. Abike Fajuyi has pleaded with an Ado-Ekiti Customary court to compel her...
  3. Wife seeks dissolution of 20-year-old marriage for alleged husband’s joblessness A 42-year-old wife, Odeyemi Joke, has urged an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to her husband, Akintade...
  4. My estranged wife invited armed robbers to rob my junior wife – husband A middle aged man, Lateef Komolafe, on Wednesday told an Igando Customary Court that his estranged wife, Tawakalitu, invited armed...
  5. My wife is too lazy, husband tells court An estranged husband, Tunde Esan, on Monday has asked an Akure Customary Court to dissolve the 18-year-old marriage between him...
  6. My wife lied to me that God said I’m her husband, man tells court Worried by his wife’s stealing habit, Mr Tairu jimoh on Wednesday approached the Igando Customary Court, Lagos State to annul...
  7. Alleged Infidelity: Husband insists his wife must go to his village to swear Lagos – A 41-year-old man, James Omale, on Monday told an Igando Customary Court, Lagos that his wife must go...
  8. Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His Own Blood-Brother Ojo Owoeye, a middle-aged timber contractor has told a customary court sitting in Akoko, Ondo state that he caught his...
  9. My wife’s lover named my child husband tells court “My wife’s lover, Temitope, gave my child his name on the day of christening,’’ a divorce seeker, Mr Femi Ojikutu,...
  10. My wife seek divorce to marry ex-lover – husband A 36-year-old man, Ikenna Ezenekwe, has said that his wife once demanded the termination of marriage and settlement so that...

< YOHAIG home