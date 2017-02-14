Ndidi threatens Onazi’s place in Eagles

IN-form Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder Eddy Onazi is in danger of losing his spot in the national team to Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi.

Onazi has formed a strong partnership in the midfield with captain John Obi Mikel over the years but the emergence of Ndidi could change all of that. The impressive Ndidi has five senior caps to his name but mostly as a substitute either in the midfield or defence, and his last start for Nigeria was from an usual position as a right back.

However, his form for Belgian side Genk, where he excelled as a midfielder before heading to Leicester City, has prompted a change of mind from Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

“Ndidi has the potential to do more for our team if he plays in the midfield. He has the energy most teams like to see in a defensive midfielder. We have players in his position but our job is to pick the best for every position and for now he is among our best options”, Rohr said.

