‘Ndigbo are not informed, 70 percent don’t read newspaper, listen to radio’

Posted January 4, 2017 11:51 am by Comments (1)

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri
Imo state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Hon. Obinna Nshirim. Wednesday, said:”70 percent of Ndigbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.”

He stated this, in a government owned radio station, Imo Broadcasting Coporation, IBC, Owerri.

Nshirim made this remark as part of what he “discovered” during the yuletide season.

Winasbet.com

He said:”while others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving all over the places because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people”, as well as” to get feed back from them.”

In what could be described as a shocking experience,”while going round I discovered to my horror, few things, that our people are not informed.

“70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.”

“I keep telling you, we say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket”, he simply put.

The post ‘Ndigbo are not informed, 70 percent don’t read newspaper, listen to radio’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

One response to ‘Ndigbo are not informed, 70 percent don’t read newspaper, listen to radio’

  1. IKEDINAMBA January 4th, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    U RE STUPID! 70% INCLUDING U AND UR IDIOTIC GENERATION.DIRTY SON OF A BITCH.

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Unity Summit: Ndigbo are landlords, can’t leave Nigeria, Ohanaeze youths tell IPOB The youth wing of the pan Igbo socio political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has faulted reports credited to the Indigenous People...
  2. Ndigbo should forget 2019 presidency —UPP chieftain By Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI—A social critic and chieftain of the United Progressives Party, UPP, Professor Protus Nathan Uzorma, has advised...
  3. Only enemies of Ndigbo would call for Ekweremadu’s resignation – WIC The World Igbo Congress, WIC, a global network of Ndigbo has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike...
  4. Listen to Your Favourite Radio Station and Stand to Win a VIP MAMAs Experience in Durban Taking place in the city of Durban, South Africa on July 18th this year, the MAMAs is a celebration of...
  5. ‘Ndigbo have collectively sold their birthrights …’ The unbridled quest for money and the attitude of “only money counts” in all Igbo affairs, came under severe attack...
  6. Ndigbo won’t beg Buhari for appointments, says Ohanaeze Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday said the Igbo would not beg the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, for appointments. It ...
  7. Kanu’s release will restore Ndigbo’s confidence in Buhari’s govt – Ohanaeze youths -The youth wing of the pan Igbo socio- cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for heeding...
  8. BIAFRA: MASSOB declares Ndigbo endangered species in Nigeria By Nwabueze Okonkwos ONITSHA – The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra,...
  9. Akure Monarch To Replace Eze Ndigbo With Asiwaju Igbo Akure – ANOTHER round of trouble is brewing between the  Igbo community and a paramount traditional ruler, the Deji of...
  10. Ohanaeze appeals to Ndigbo for clam over skewed appointments Following the outrageous outcries that have greeted the recent appointments made by President Muhammad Buhari, Secretary General,apex Igbo socio-cultural group,...

< YOHAIG home