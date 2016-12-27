NDLEA arrests two suspects with cocaine

Posted December 27, 2016 8:51 pm by Comments

NDLEA arrests two suspects with cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it arrested two suspects with cocaine at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, said one of the suspects was arrested on his way to Hong Kong after ingesting cocaine.

Nairabet.com

“Another suspect, who lives in Athens, Greece, was also apprehended in connection with unlawful possession of wraps of substances that tested positive to cocaine.

“The arrests were made at the MMIA, Lagos, during screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight to Hong Kong and Egypt Airline flight to Athens.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects had targeted the Christmas holiday to smuggle cocaine out of the country but drug law enforcement officials at the Lagos airport were able to uncover their plan.

“The total weight of cocaine seized from the suspects is 1.150kgs.

“One of them excreted 45 wraps of cocaine he ingested, weighing 935 grammes while the other excreted five wraps of cocaine weighing 215 grammes.

“Both suspects tested positive for narcotic ingestion and while under observation; they expelled wraps of cocaine which they had wanted to smuggle out of the country.

“The suspects are currently under investigation.

“The high expectations of both suspects making quick money this festive season from drug trafficking had been dashed by vigilant anti-narcotic officers,” the statement stated.

The statement also reported the Chairman of the agency, Mr Muhammad Abdallah, as saying that those wishing to get rich through drug trafficking would end up in prison.

“This is a warning to drug traffickers that the agency is determined to detect all hidden drugs and prosecute offenders.

 “There are control measures in place to detect narcotics at all exit and entry points.“We shall continue to improve on our strategies in line with our mission of providing a safe and healthy society for all.” Abdallah said. (NAN)

The post NDLEA arrests two suspects with cocaine appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NDLEA arrests cocaine suspects using new courier methods at Lagos Airport Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, have arrested two suspected drug traffickers found with wraps of a...
  2. NDLEA discovers cocaine in sweets wraps, arrests two suspects The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered one hundred and ninety-three (193) wraps of cocaine inside packs of...
  3. NDLEA arrests passenger with 193 wraps of cocaine in socks The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said it recovered 193 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine inside...
  4. NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Shoes, Arrests 3 Suspects Narcotic officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos have detected...
  5. NDLEA arrests mother of three with 904 grammes of cocaine at Abuja There was a mild drama as Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arrested a mother of...
  6. Photos: NDLEA arrests man with cocaine in anus, Saudi-bound female pilgrim excretes 76 pellets of cocaine The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 55-year-old Saudi Arabia-bound female pilgrim at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
  7. NDLEA arrests drug baron with cocaine The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug baron, Chief Odugwe Joseph Azubuike over unlawful importation...
  8. Cocaine: NDLEA rescues two traffickers, arrests three others The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd.) has said that the...
  9. NDLEA arrests housewives with cocaine Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two housewives for ingesting cocaine. The women packed cocaine...
  10. NDLEA arrests female pilgrim at Abuja airport Mrs Binuyo Basira Iyabo Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), recently arrested a 55-year-old female pilgrim to...

< YOHAIG home