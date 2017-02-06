New technology to boost brokerage industry

By Nkiruka Nnorom

INFOTECH Group, a globally renowned company for wide range of software solutions for financial markets is set to improve the business efficiency of operators in the Nigerian capital market through its latest product called MARLIN.

To this end, the company will be hosting an informative seminar on MARLIN for Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE’s dealing members tomorrow at the NSE in Lagos.

MARLIN is a brokerage industry-specific Cloud platform, which has been architected to provide rapid provisioning of high end financial applications for emerging economies to boost their business efficiency. It enables brokerage houses to improve business efficiency by levering on fully managed technology service.

According to the company, MARLIN is an innovative and feature rich application that automate the entire process and work flow of all brokerage firms.

“Our aim is to address complex professional needs immediately with cutting edge technology that is relevant to addressing end user concerns and help improve efficiency and transparency,” a representative of the company said.

The company said that it intends to make recommendations to brokerage firms based on its vast working experience in African markets, adding that decision makers, technology leaders and custodian are expected to be at the seminar.

The company’s global presence in multiple continents – Asia, Africa, Europe, and Middle East– empowers it for strong delivery channels and post implementation support regionally.

“ Our solutions for financial markets provide a unique blend of technology, domain, and methodology expertise to deliver cutting edge results at rapid speed and low delivery risk. We exploit our financial understanding to create tangible value for customers in terms of strategy as well as implementation. We specialize in designing solutions for financial markets by leveraging technology of award winning MARLIN and Capizar,” the representative said.

