New Year: Ex-Gov Daniel felicitates with Nigerians, calls for true federalism

Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of celebration of the New Year urging them to pray that God will use major players in the three tiers of government to better the lot of the citizenry.

He also enjoined the people of the country to amend their ways and do things with moderation as we continue to grapple with the challenges of development and nation-building while calling on Governments at all levels to be focused on achievements of significant improvements in priority areas such as public infrastructure, power supply, industrialization, job creation, agriculture, health and education for a realistic and positive change in the living conditions of the people.

In a statement by Ayo Giwa, his Media Officer, Daniel said: “The country’s potentials are enormous for achieving great economic turn-around despite the recession period we are presently going through and this could be a blessing in disguise and an opportunity for Nigerians to look inwards by developing our local contents and effecting outright adjustment in our ways of life.”

He also renewed his call for true Federalism as the best attempt at achieving equity, economic growth, justice and peace in all the geo-political zones of the country and fulfilling the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers.

