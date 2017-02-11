By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A peace advocacy group, the Niger Delta Non-Violence Youth Leaders Assembly Saturday lauded the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the Bayelsa State, saying it has revived the hope in the people of the region for a proper sustainable peace and development in the region under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also described the announcement made during the visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum , Dr. Ibe Kachukwu on the proposed 20-points agenda to be unveiled by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as commendable and a show of competence.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa after its participation at the Interactive session the Acting President had with key stakeholders,? the group stated that the openness displayed by Osinbajo and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu showed that the people of the Niger Delta will have a better deal under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement , signed by ?the group’s Secretary General, Ambassador Prince Tonye Jeminimieme, howver called on the people of the Niger Delta region to be calm and maintain the existing peace for the Federal Government to redeem it’s pledge of pragmatic development and peace in the region.

The group however stated that though the people have consciously participated in the discussions and profer solutions, “we are asking the Federal Government to inaugurate it’s team that will work in tardem with PANDEF to review and consider the 16 points agenda including the Ledum Mitee report and others.

“The Federal Government and the honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources should set up a ?committee to investigate non-compliance to GMoUs and Corporate Social Responsibilities by IOCs that causes over 60 per cent of crises between host communities and oil companies and call for review of the formula.”

“We urge the Federal Government and National Assembly to pass a law that the PIB Bill and establish the Nigeria Merchant Navy Bill to enhance security on our waterways. Federal Government should expedite action in the commencement of the Bonny LNG and the Brass LNG.

We call on the Federal Government to build five functional sea ports of international standard for the region. We also urge the Federal Government to commence clean up processes of the Koluama Oil Spill in Bayelsa.

“We also urge the Federal Government to make an upward review of the derivation formula and consider strongly the inclusion of indigenous firms and the allocation of Oil blocks,” the group stated.

