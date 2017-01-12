Nigeria didn’t cut ties with Taiwan – Presidency

Posted January 12, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Victoria Ojeme
ABUJA—Presidency last night denied reports that Nigeria had cut ties with Taiwan in recognition of “One China” policy.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement stated that the relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has only been at the level of trade representation.

It read: “Presidency dismisses incorrect media reports to the effect that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan.  The correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan, yesterday,  objected to a Nigerian request to the Island to relocate its representative office from Abuja, a request Taiwan sees as more pressure by China to isolate it.

Taiwan has no diplomatic ties with Nigeria, but has an office   for business affairs in Abuja.

However, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said that Nigeria has asked Taipei to move its office from Abuja to Lagos.

“Taiwan urges Nigeria to leave room for discussion. The Foreign Ministry seriously objects and condemns the unreasonable actions by the Nigerian government,” Taiwan’s Ministry said referring to the request to move the trade office.

Nigerian officials met their Chinese counterparts in Abuja on Wednesday and pledged to stick to Beijing’s “one China” policy, that Taiwan is a part of China, media reported.

The post Nigeria didn’t cut ties with Taiwan – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan The Federal Government on Wednesday says she will no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for...
  2. Presidency clarifies Nigeria’s relationship with Taiwan “Taiwan Trade Office is Taiwan’s only representation in Nigeria and Nigeria’s Trade Office in Taipei is our only representation in...
  3. Trump’s choice of China envoy a positive sign for ties – Xinhua U.S. President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as ambassador to China sends a positive sign for ties,...
  4. China welcomes African island nation’s break with Taiwan According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sao Tome and Principe recently asked Taipei for up to $ 100 million....
  5. ‘Taiwan’s Mandela’ Shih Ming-teh drops bid for presidency A veteran Taiwanese human rights advocate said Tuesday he is unlikely to gather enough signatures for his presidential campaign and...
  6. Madagascar, China sign deal to boost trade ties Madagascar welcomes Chinese enterprises seeking opportunities in the country. Both countries hope to widen trade ties. Madagascar wants to work...
  7. Trump to severe business ties, focus on U.S. presidency “The Presidency is a far more important task!” the president-elect said. The post Trump to severe business ties, focus on...
  8. Taiwan Accuses China Of Kidnapping Eight Nationals From Kenya Taiwan on Monday accused China, which regards the self-ruled island as a breakaway province, of kidnapping eight of its nationals...
  9. UKTI to enhance trade and investment ties with Nigeria The United Kingdom Trade & Investment (UKTI) Prime Minister, John Howell visited the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in commemoration of...
  10. Nigeria-China Ties To Extend To Tourism Bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and China, which has been expanding in recent times, is expected to extend to culture and...

< YOHAIG home