Nigeria will surmount economic challenges, Ambode’s wife assures

Posted December 24, 2016 5:51 pm by Comments

Nigeria will surmount economic challenges, Ambode’s wife assures

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Friday said the period of economic challenges in the country was only a passing phase that will soon become history.

Mrs. Ambode made the remarks at the Carol Service in Alausa, Ikeja, organized by the State Government, as part of activities to celebrate the 2016 Christmas season.

She noted that tough times do not last but tough people do, adding that there was no endlessly smooth situation without interlude.

Nairabet.com

She said the theme of the Carol Service, ‘Emmanuel, God with us’, was a confirmation that God will continue to see Nigeria through the turbulent waters.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right); his wife, Bolanle (right); Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade (2nd left) and Senator Olamilekan Adeola Solomon during the 2016 Christmas Carol Service at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, December 23, 2016.

“Our nation and the State will once again witness abundance and our individual and collective lives new grace and upliftment”, she said.

The Governor’s wife also said the occasion of the Carol Service was to give gratitude to God for His abiding faith in the lives of the individuals in spite of the prevailing economic situation.

“Deuteronomy 31:6 says, ‘Be strong and of good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, He (it is) that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee”.

While charging religious leaders on continuous intercession for the country, Mrs. Ambode tasked everyone to extend a hand of help to the less privileged persons in the society.

In his Goodwill Message, State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said Nigerians have countless reasons to be grateful to God for seeing the nation through the year despite the challenges besieging it.

“Our state is much safer and we have made significant strides in infrastructure. We give thanks to God who has been faithful to us; it is not by our might, but by His grace.

Without any doubt, we acknowledge that there is a power greater that is directing the activities of mankind and the strides that we have made could not have been possible without Him. Therefore we must continue to make all efforts to worship the one who created the universe.

Governor Ambode who took one of the bible readings, however urged Nigerians to use the period to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity by showing love and kindness and go the extra mile by putting a smile on the face of neighbours and the less privileged.

“Christmas is a season of love. Let us show love to one another at everywhere we do interact, in our offices, in our homes, in the streets and in our religious centres”.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); his wife, Bolanle (2nd right); wife of Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello (right); her husband, Mr. Tunji Bello (3rd left); Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade (2nd left) and Senator Olamilekan Adeola Solomon during the 2016 Christmas Carol Service at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, December 23, 2016.

He assured that his administration would continue to place high premium on the welfare of Lagosians, adding that he would continue to fine-tune strategies to enhance welfare programmes and policies of the government to make life more comfortable for the people.

The post Nigeria will surmount economic challenges, Ambode’s wife assures appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos (Photos) Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); his wife, Bolanle (2nd right); wife of Secretary to the State Government,...
  2. 2016 will bring economic challenges, but ….. – Ambode Lagos – Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday said 2016 would bring economic challenges but the state would...
  3. Ambode seeks partnership on health challenges Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday promised to support massive investment in modern medical equipment to meet the...
  4. Ambode’s wife urges protection for children during Yuletide Sesan Olufowobi The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, has urged security agencies in the state to make...
  5. Ambode mourns death of ex-gov’s wife The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed sadness over the death of the wife of Brig.-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson (retd.),...
  6. Economic doom prediction will not stop Lagos from booming – Ambode Kazeem Ugbodaga Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode says economic doom prediction for 2016 will...
  7. Lagos: The challenges before Ambode’s exco Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday inaugurated the State Executive Council and assigned portfolios to his 37 commissioners and advisers....
  8. Ambode’s wife urges Lagosians to relax more   The wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, on Tuesday, stressed the importance of relaxation for healthy living,...
  9. Governor Aregbesola’s Lookalike Son Weds. Osinbajo, Wife, Ambode, Ajimobi Stun (Pics) Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; his wife, Bolanle; Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo;...
  10. Wike, His Wife & Akpabio In Worship Mood As Adeboye Ministers At Christmas Carol RSG HOSTS SECOND CHRISTMAS CAROL CELEBRATION About 17000 Rivers people and residents turned out on Friday night at the Yakubu...

< YOHAIG home