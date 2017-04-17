Nigerians question #BBNaija winner Efe’s rap game

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerians didn’t let Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba off lightly after his performance at the AY Live Show that held on Easter Sunday.

According to reactions on social media, Efe who became N25million richer a week ago should forget about rap and look for something better.

Prior to his participation in the Reality TV show, he had released an album titled “Lagos” which a section also described as “wack”.

He performed a track “Halleluyah” at the show which was attended by other housemates off the album and this was received with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some suggested he forget about music in its entirety, others felt voice and other training will do him a world of good.

 

Watch Efe perform at AY Live

