Niyola breaks down true meaning of ‘Eargasm’ in Hilarious Skit

RnB sensation, Niyola, in a short hilarious video has explained the actual meaning of the highly anticipated concert ‘Eargasm’; set to hold on the 11th of February 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 58 seconds video shows the singer draped in a sexy bathrobe suggesting she was about to use the bathroom before being interrupted by a phone call. Niyola speaks to an unidentified caller, which she regards as “aunty”. The caller on the other end seemingly asks Niyola what “Orgasm” is as she had caught wind of the concert; to which the singer replied, “It’s not orgasm o, aunty. It’s Eargasm”, before going on to explain what the concert entails.

The upcoming concert will feature some of the biggest industry names who are set to thrill the audience in a never-before-seen fashion, including 2Face, Adekunle Gold, Niyola, Acetune, Kelly Hansome, Yinka Davies, Sir Shina Peters, DJ Neptune amongst others.

Ace comedian Bovi has been revealed as the host of the concert and has promised an unforgettable evening.

