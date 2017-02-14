NNPC raises February fuel import by 222,000 tonnes

By Michael Eboh

Abuja—The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said it had increased the February supply of Premium Motor Spirit into the country for February by six cargoes, totaling 222,000 tonnes. The corporation said it had also raised trucks of kerosene and diesel to retail outlets across the country to 250 truckloads daily.

The NNPC in a statement in Abuja, stated that these among other steps were part of elaborate measures to sustain supply of Premium Motor Spirit, (petrol), Automotive Gas Oil, diesel, and Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, otherwise called kerosene, nationwide.

Acting NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr. Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this when he chaired an emergency meeting on the Corporation’s downstream operations.

Specifically, he said:  “These measures include: increasing the February supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), by six additional cargoes to the existing national PMS sufficiency of over 32 days; immediate importation of three additional Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) cargoes before the end of February; and an order for massive 250 trucks per day loading of AGO and DPK, from across the three NNPC refineries in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri.”

Mohammed stated that the NNPC would transmit the full list of marketers involved in off-taking AGO and DPK to the Department of State Service (DSS) for appropriate follow-up by the security agency to forestall possibility of any stakeholders engaging in foul play.

He explained that the move to provide additional PMS cargoes of 37,000 tonnes each was to give further comfort and stability to the robust petrol sufficiency nationwide.

