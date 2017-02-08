No seriously ill person should run for president of Nigeria – Aribisala

Pastor Femi Aribisala has said that any body who is seriously ill should not run for president of Nigeria.

The scholar and international affairs expert made this known in a series of tweets on his twitter handle.

He asked that ‘Why run for office as president when you are seriously ill? Is it in order to get free medical attention at public expense?

He also said that ‘Vice-president Osibajo used to be an esteemed pastor of the RCCG. But now he is just another APC politician. How are the mighty fallen!’

