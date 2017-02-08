No seriously ill person should run for president of Nigeria – Aribisala

Posted February 8, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

No seriously ill person should run for president of Nigeria – Aribisala

Pastor Femi Aribisala has said that any body who is seriously ill should not run for president of Nigeria.

Femi Aribisala

The scholar and international affairs expert made this known in a series of tweets on his twitter handle.

Winasbet.com

He asked that ‘Why run for office as president when you are seriously ill? Is it in order to get free medical attention at public expense?
He also said that ‘Vice-president Osibajo used to be an esteemed pastor of the RCCG. But now he is just another APC politician. How are the mighty fallen!’

The post No seriously ill person should run for president of Nigeria – Aribisala appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. President Buhari misappropriated N25.7b As PTF Chairman – Femi Aribisala TVC E. Controversial columnist and public commentator, Femi Aribisala has alleged that N25.7b got missing under President Buhari’s watch, when...
  2. Pastor Aribisala’s misguided missile on Pastor Adeboye – RCCG Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a focused Christian and a man of God. He has no time, neither for those...
  3. Buhari’s anti-graft war: Top 8 quotes of Femi Aribisala Scholar and international affairs expert, Femi Aribisala, was part of the team that discussed anti-graft war in Nigeria during a...
  4. President Buhari Meets With Pastor Adeboye   President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch...
  5. “Tinubu Is A Poor Student Of History For Supporting The North” – Aribisala An iconoclastic Pastor, Femi Aribisala has described a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu as an...
  6. Sagay, Ezekwesili, Aribisala clash at roundtable on corruption war Mr. Aribisala’s position that there is no war against corruption irked other panelists. The post Sagay, Ezekwesili, Aribisala clash at...
  7. President Jonathan, Osinbajo at Redeemed Camp President Goodluck Jonathan with APC Vice Presidential candidate, Professor Yemi Osibajo at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp...
  8. I didn’t lobby to be vice-president – Osinbajo VICE-PRESIDENT YemiOsinbajo says one of the reasons he believes God has a hand in Nigeria is that without asking for...
  9. Osinbajo Attends RCCG Christmas Carol Service(Pictures) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, attended the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Life Centre 2016 Christmas Carol...
  10. An evening with the Vice President Before becoming a politician, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was first and foremost a lawyer. He would have loved to...

< YOHAIG home