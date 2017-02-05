Keffi (Nasarawa state) – The Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO) has urged to Nigerians to desist from cursing their leaders and wishing them dead.

Mr Modibo Suleiman, the National Chairman of Board of Trustee (BoT) of the organisation, made the call when he spoke with newsmen in Keffi, Nasarwa state on Sunday.

He stressed the need to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s good health so as to enable him discharge his responsibilities to Nigerians.

Suleiman said it was not godly for Nigerians to engage in death wish for the president despite the economic hardship in the country.

The chairman also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

Suleiman noted that despite the current economic recession facing the country, the present government under Buhari had done a lot in the area of infrastructure development, fighting corruption, insurgency and other security challenges.

“The economic and security challenges facing the country had affected our lives and the socio-economic and infrastructure development of our country negatively, hence the need for all of us to pray fervently for God’s intervention to tackle the nation’s challenges, he added.

He advised youths to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, avoid negative tendencies and to support the government at all levels in order to enjoy more dividend of democracy.

The national chairman reiterated the commitment of the organisation to continue to initiate peace building projects for the overall development of the country.

The post Not godly to engage in death wish, group urges Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.