Not godly to engage in death wish, group urges Nigerians

Posted February 5, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

Keffi (Nasarawa state) – The Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO) has urged to Nigerians to desist from cursing their leaders and wishing them dead.

Mr Modibo Suleiman, the National Chairman of Board of Trustee (BoT) of the organisation, made the call when he spoke with newsmen in Keffi, Nasarwa state on Sunday.

He stressed the need to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s good health so as to enable him discharge his responsibilities to Nigerians.

Winasbet.com

Suleiman said it was not godly for Nigerians to engage in death wish for the president despite the economic hardship in the country.

The chairman also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

Suleiman noted that despite the current economic recession facing the country, the present government under Buhari had done a lot in the area of infrastructure development, fighting corruption, insurgency and other security challenges.

“The economic and security challenges facing the country had affected our lives and the socio-economic and infrastructure development of our country negatively, hence the need for all of us to pray fervently for God’s intervention to tackle the nation’s challenges, he added.

He advised youths to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, avoid negative tendencies and to support the government at all levels in order to enjoy more dividend of democracy.

The national chairman reiterated the commitment of the organisation to continue to initiate peace building projects for the overall development of the country.

The post Not godly to engage in death wish, group urges Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari Urges Nigerians To Pray For Divine Guidance Few hours ahead of Christmas day, Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, has sent a yuletide message urging Nigerians to pray for...
  2. Nigeria needs godly leaders – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigeria needs leaders with integrity, transparent character, faithfulness and other godly attributes to overcome...
  3. Pray for Buhari, Presidency urges Nigerians The Presidency on Monday called on Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a 10-day trip...
  4. Recession: Ex-minister urges Nigerians to be patient, prayerful Dr Hassan Lawal, a former minister of Labour and Productivity, has urged Nigerians to be patient and prayerful while President...
  5. Balogun to Nigerians: Pray for Buhari, not criticism The Asiwaju Omoba of Ijebuland and the chairman of the First Monument Bank, (FCMB) Chief Subomi Balogun Tuesday urged Nigerians...
  6. Only godly approach ‘II quicken Nigeria’s economic recovery, says Okowa WORRIED by the dwindling economy of the country, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday said Nigeria will get speedy...
  7. Gowon urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, Ambode, others Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, retd yesterday asked Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, members of...
  8. Group rejects President’s old age excuse, urges him to start working Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice, CHRSJ, has rejected the old age excuse of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that...
  9. War against corruption: Kumuyi urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari. GENERAL Superintendent of Deeper Christ-ian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi at the flag-off of a state-wide crusade in Lagos declared...
  10. Dogara urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, other leaders The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to pray for the success of President...

< YOHAIG home