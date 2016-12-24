Notjustok.com names Kiss Daniel’s Mama as Africa’s most downloaded single of 2016

Notjustok.com, a leading  African Music online, has revealed the year’s most downloaded singles in African Music and the site recorded over 60 million individual downloads in 2016. According to the site, 2016 was a big year in African music consumption.

Kiss Daniel

 

Kiss Daniel dominated 2016 with Mama at 1.8 million downloads, Tekno‘s Pana which dominated the latter part of 2016 closed the year out with 1.7 million downloads, while Diamond Platnumz  who is arguably the biggest artist in East Africa sits comfortably at #5 with 950k downloads with his Kidogo single featuring P-Square.

Other singles that featured in the top ten includes;Patoranking ft. Sarkodie, No Kissing Baby in third position; Diamond Platnumz Ft. P Square – Kidogo in fourth; Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me in fifth;  Davido Music Worldwide/HKN presents: MaYorKun – ELEKO in 6th; Ycee-Omo Alhaji _ @Iam_Ycee in seventh; Harmonize – Matatizo in ninth and Raymond- Kwetu in 10th

