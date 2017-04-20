Obuah bemoans absence of federal presence in Rivers

Obuah bemoans absence of federal presence in Rivers

By Onozure Dania

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Mr Felix Obuah, has expressed sadness over the absence of federal presence in the state in the last two years of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government in the country, regretting that there have been no tangible projects executed by the Federal Government in the state, since May 2015.

•Felix Obuah

Obuah, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said that the party frowned at the Federal Government’s indifference to Rivers people.

He cited the Port Harcourt International Airport which has remained abandoned by the Federal Government since 2015.

Obuah regretted that the APC-led Federal Government had failed to complement the efforts of the state governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, in the execution of capital projects which would have improved the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He lamented that the Federal Government ‘deliberately abandoned the state’ and was also  treating the state badly despite all the support the state governor is giving to the Federal Government and the resources the state contributes to federal coffers.

He mentioned the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos as projects completed in record time, whereas the Port Harcourt International Airport remains abandoned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

