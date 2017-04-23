Following the order by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, requesting all oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta Region, Olorogun Great Ovedje Ogboru has called on Chevron to relocate its headquarter to Delta State where it has majority of its operations.

Olorogun Great Ovedje Ogboru who also commended the President for the order stated that the order has shown that the APC led Federal Government means well for the people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians in general.

Ogboru in a statement by Prince Christopher Akpojotor Agaga, National President DElta State Rescue Delta for Ogbor 2019 also stressed that the order of the Vice President was in tandem with his vision for Delta State and the Niger Delta Region in general stating that, if giving the opportunity to serve Delta State come 2019, his administration will put policies and programs in place that will make Delta State a great state.

Security which is one of the major reason given by the oil and gas companies for not relocating their headquarters to the Niger Delta Ogboru said was not justifiable.

OOgboru also called on Seplat Petroleum Development Company and all its affiliate Companies with major operations in Delta State, to as a matter of urgency relocate their headquarters to Sapele, Delta State. Seplat has no technical justification to be maintaining about three different office locations in Lagos state with huge overheads for personnel and experts and the cost of these facilities when their operations are in Sapele,where they make more than 50,000BOPD. It is unfair for a company like Seplat that enjoys the hospitality of the people of Delta State to have its headquarters outside Delta State.

The post Ogboru calls on Chevron, Seplat, others to relocate to Delta State appeared first on Vanguard News.