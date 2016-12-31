Olamide joins Omawumi, Waje, others for Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular rapper Olamide has joined the long line up of A-list artists scheduled to perform at Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’; holding on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The upcoming concert will mark the third edition of the ‘January 1st Concert’, which began in 2014 and has since become one of the biggest annual concerts in Lagos.

Olamide thrilling fans at an event

Alibaba has promised fans the upcoming edition will be significantly bigger than the previous as there are surfeit of surprises for attendees.

The comedy veteran also revealed the concert will not only involve comedy and music alone but dance as well.

Produced by Bunmi Davies, the concert will feature some of the biggest comedy names including Okey Bakassi, Akpororo, Omo Baba, AY, Senator, MC Abbey, Kenny Blaq, Funny Bone, Yaw, Short Family and several other highly sought—after comedians.

Fans will also witness music performances from other talented artists, including Harry Somg, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Omawumi, Yinka Davies, Cobhams, Simi, Waje and a host of others.

