Onunkwo bags ‘Youth Dev. Excellence Award’

By Chris Onuoha

Anambra state born oil magnet and philanthropist, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo has been honoured with a prestigious award of excellence in youth development by South South Progressive Award committee.

In a colourful event to heralds a maiden edition of an annual South South Progressive Award that took place in Port Harcourt, River State recently, High Chief Johnbosco Onukwo who had shining leadership qualities in youth development and entrepreneurial initiatives for youths was well chosen having beamed a searchlight on his track record in human and capacity development in the country.

The South South Progressive Award which was held at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt was under the chairmanship of Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, another youth pillar who has over the years empowered youths across the Federation.

Speaking at the event, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe who extols the sterling quality of Onukwo said” High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo does not only merit this award but it was an honour to have him in person pick the award himself. We congratulate him and other awardees and encourage them to keep up with the good works”.

Johnbosco Onukwo who recently bagged a Doctorate Honours at the ISCG University Port Novo D Republic of Benin? is also aspiration for governorship ticket in his state, Anambra State.

