Osimhen fits into our philosophy, says Wolfsburg boss

Former Golden Eaglets star Victor Osimhen was unveiled by German Bundesliga side, VfL Wolfsburg yesterday at a Press Conference in the club’s training camp in La Manga.

Osimhen, who has been training with the Club since his exploits at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, signed a contract on turning 18 with Wolfsburg on December 29, 2016.

“We have been closely monitoring the development of Victor over a long period of time and we have been able to achieve our commitment to big clubs from abroad. Victor is a very good match for our philosophy, in addition to the players who are trained in our own club, to bind foreign players to the VfL in the long term, “says Olaf Rebbe, Head of Sport at VfL.

Head Coach, Valérien Ismaël has highlighted the strengths of his new player, who has already been twice as a guest player in Wolfsburg:

“At the age of 18 Victor already has a large presence in the attack and for his size very fast. However, he has to increase his physical strength and get used to playing in Germany. We want to help him take this step. “

Osimhen said he was delighted to be at the club.

“I want to thank the trainer and the sporting leadership that I can be here, get this chance and feel the faith in me. Wolfsburg is the right place to start my career. Now it is up to me to give something back. I have to work hard and learn, “ Osimhen said in his first interview as a green-and-white.

 

