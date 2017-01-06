Osun Govt. renames Prime FC Osun United

Posted January 6, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

Prime FC of Osogbo has been renamed Osun United FC, the state government announced on Friday.

The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity.

“The National League side — Prime Football Club — has officially been renamed Osun United FC by their owners, the State Government of Osun.

“Former Nigeria Football Federation Secretary General, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, keeps his position as the Chairman of the club alongside other board members.

“The team will now wear a new and refreshing state colour jersey designed by official kit supplier of the team and the leading kit manufacturers in Nigeria — OWU Sportswear Venture,’’ the government said in the statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the club’s Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen.

Speaking on the development, the club`s Chairman, Ogunjobi, said the change was approved by Gov. Rauf Adegbesola, to create “community identity and supporters’ followership.”

Osun Government took over Prime FC in Dec. 2012,from its former owners — Osogbo Local Government.

 

The post Osun Govt. renames Prime FC Osun United appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dolphin FC and Sharks FC merge to form Rivers United FC, Rivers State govt announces The Rivers State Government has been granted permission by the League Management Company to change Dolphins football club’s name to...
  2. Osun Govt. Introduces Development Levy To increase the state’s revenue, the Osun state government has introduced the Economic Development Levy programme (EDL), which ensures business...
  3. NLC Affirms Osun Govt Not Owing Salaries NLC says the relationship between workers and the Osun State government is very cordial. The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour...
  4. Don’t merge Ila College of Education, old students warn Osun govt Osogbo Old students of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, OSSCE, yesterday warned the state government against changing the status...
  5. Osun Govt. Introduces Development Levy To increase the state’s revenue, the Osun state government has introduced the Economic Development Levy programme (EDL), which ensures business...
  6. June 12: Osun Govt declares Monday public holiday The Government of Osun State on Friday declared Monday as public holiday to mark June 12 celebration in the state....
  7. Osun Govt. To Sensitise Business Owners On Tax Payment Osun State Government says it is working towards improving the level of voluntary compliance of people on tax payment and...
  8. Govt responsible for Christians’ killings – Osun CAN Femi Makinde,Osogbo The Chairman of Osun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Elisha Ogundiya, has blamed government...
  9. PDP Claims Osun Govt. Wants To Divert Funds From Paris Club Deductions The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has accused Governor Rauf Aregbesola, of “scheming to divert funds from Paris...
  10. Labour, Osun govt differ over staff audit Osogbo—The organised labour and Osun State government are presently taking different stands on the current staff audit process going on...

< YOHAIG home