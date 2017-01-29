Our experience’ll count against MFM, says Pillars’ Gyang

Posted January 29, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

Our experience’ll count against MFM, says Pillars’ Gyang

KANO Pillars forward Amos Gyang has said experience will make a huge difference in the top-flight clash at Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC. The Pyramid City are guests of the Olukoya Boys today’s Nigerian top-flight matchday 5 clash at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.

The former Nigerian champions are coming into the clash from a loss at Sunshine Stars while the Lagos outfit were classic in the midweek clash 1-1 draw at Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

Gyang said his side cannot afford to disappoint after they received huge motivation and support from the management and teeming supporters.

Winasbet.com

“Of course, the league race has always been the survival of the fittest, we are fit, strong and will bank on our versed experience to undo MFM FC. “Everybody knows that MFM FC are good and young. We will dig deep into our experience to shape the outcome of the match.

“I know the match will be tough but once we are able to put to full use our style of play, we are certain to come out with a good result.

“Already we have told ourselves that we cannot afford to lose six points at a stretch, it’s sure to hurt our dream for the season.

“We are okay and mentally fit to challenge MFM FC for the maximum points and I know we will come out unscathed,” said the former Giwa FC marksman to supersport.com.

The Kano outfit have claimed six points from a possible 12 in the four-week-old top flight.

 

The post Our experience’ll count against MFM, says Pillars’ Gyang appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Jeremiah Gyang ft. Ladi Gyang – Arise Plateau VIDEO: Jeremiah Gyang ft. Ladi Gyang – Arise Plateau Amazing masterpiece from highly talented artist and producer Jeremiah Gyang and...
  2. Abiodun likes goal against Pillars Niger Tornadoes defender, Adebayo Abiodun has said he is a happy man with his equaliser in the 2-1 win against...
  3. Kano Pillars React To Win At Sunshine Stars Kano Pillars head coach, Mohammed Baba Ganaru, wants his side to remain focused after the away win at Sunshine Stars...
  4. Pillars, Heartland yet to record a draw For keen followers of the league, nothing goes without any notice. Just as it is clear that Sunshine Stars of...
  5. I’m trending with the path am good at – Ruby Gyang Benue State-born artiste, Ruby Gyang is known for her soothing vocals, distinct style of song writing, and confdent charisma and...
  6. Pillars, Remo Stars qualify for Gold Cup semis Kano Pillars and Remo Stars have qualified for the semi-finals of the pre-season Gold Cup. Pillars, who are Gold Cup...
  7. Kano Pillars hammer 3SC 6-0 Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday humiliated visiting Shooting Stars (3SC) FC of Ibadan 6-0 in a week 13 game...
  8. YouTube stars share amazing experience It was an amazing Thursday evening of fun and fulfillment, as Nigerian budding YouTube stars making waves through their YouTube...
  9. Troubled Sharks upstage Pillars Relegation-troubled Sharks deservedly beat champions Kano Pillars 1-0 on Monday to improve their chances of beating the drop. The Port...
  10. Plateau State PDP 2015 governorship candidate, Gyang Pwajok, is dead Mr. Pwajok was the immediate past senator for Plateau northern senatorial district. The post Plateau State PDP 2015 governorship candidate,...

< YOHAIG home