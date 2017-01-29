KANO Pillars forward Amos Gyang has said experience will make a huge difference in the top-flight clash at Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC. The Pyramid City are guests of the Olukoya Boys today’s Nigerian top-flight matchday 5 clash at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.

The former Nigerian champions are coming into the clash from a loss at Sunshine Stars while the Lagos outfit were classic in the midweek clash 1-1 draw at Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

Gyang said his side cannot afford to disappoint after they received huge motivation and support from the management and teeming supporters.

“Of course, the league race has always been the survival of the fittest, we are fit, strong and will bank on our versed experience to undo MFM FC. “Everybody knows that MFM FC are good and young. We will dig deep into our experience to shape the outcome of the match.

“I know the match will be tough but once we are able to put to full use our style of play, we are certain to come out with a good result.

“Already we have told ourselves that we cannot afford to lose six points at a stretch, it’s sure to hurt our dream for the season.

“We are okay and mentally fit to challenge MFM FC for the maximum points and I know we will come out unscathed,” said the former Giwa FC marksman to supersport.com.

The Kano outfit have claimed six points from a possible 12 in the four-week-old top flight.

The post Our experience’ll count against MFM, says Pillars’ Gyang appeared first on Vanguard News.