PDP, AD, SDP form opposition forum

Posted February 10, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

Abuja – The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party and several other political parties have agreed to constitute a broad based political opposition, known as United Forum of Democrats.

The group disclosed this in a resolution signed by Prof. Jerry Gana on Thursday in Abuja after its Wednesday’s meeting.

According to the resolution the forum is made up of of the leadership of PDP, People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (PDP), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Accord Party, among other political parties.

Winasbet.com

It stated that the forum would be effective, responsible and fearless watchdog, by mutual agreement to broaden the base of the opposition in the country.

Gana, who was a former Information Minister had on Wednesday while submitting the report of PDP Strategy Review and Inter-party Affairs in Abuja said that PDP was already meeting with some leaders of political parties.

He disclosed that the initial contacts had yielded positive responses from seven people-focused and social democratic parties which would meet in Abuja.

“This has nothing to do with the rumoured Mega Party, but a separate and highly principled initiative of the PDP.

“Our desire is to have all genuine democrats and friends of the people to flow together and provide a fresh and trustworthy leadership to promote and ensure people-friendly process of national development,’’Gana said

According to the resolution, the forum would henceforth ensure that the electoral and security Umpires in the country act strictly within the dictates and ethics of their profession.

“We have resolved that we shall stand united and steadfastly work together in the interest of the vast majority of our people who are now suffering and traumatized.

The forum also upheld the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and was resolved to work earnestly for its full implementation.

“We equally resolved that we shall work together henceforth in all upcoming elections as we approach 2019.

“This is to ensure we enthrone genuine democracy, good governance, respect for the rule of law and put an end to the reign of civilian dictatorship.’’

The post PDP, AD, SDP form opposition forum appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2019: PDP, Seven Other Parties Discuss Alliance The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated discussions with seven political parties to explore the possibilities of forming alliance ahead...
  2. Opposition shuns political forum in Republic of Congo The main opposition coalition in the Republic of Congo has decided to boycott talks on national institutions convened by President...
  3. Opposition parties in Lesotho form coalition government Five opposition parties in Lesotho have formed a new coalition government after snap elections over the weekend failed to produce...
  4. PDP BoT in moves to form strong opposition against APC BOARD of Trustees, BoT of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will meet tomorrow as part of moves to have a...
  5. PDP crisis deepens as northern elders’ forum asks BoT to take over Professor Jerry Gana, insisted that the proposed convention of the party scheduled for Port Harcourt on May 21, 2016, should...
  6. Stay In Your Party Or Form Opposition Party, APC Leader Tells Defectors The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, John Oyegun yesterday has said he expects politicians now defecting to...
  7. Let Your Voice be Heard in the 2015 Elections! Attend the Political Leadership Among Youths (P.L.A.Y) Forum on Feb 1st The Political Leadership Among Youths (P.L.A.Y) Forum is giving Nigeria’s youth a chance to let their voices be heard in...
  8. 2019: PDP, four other parties team up against APC Olusola Fabiyi Five political parties met in Abuja on Thursday and vowed to work together to unseat the All Progressives...
  9. Fayose rejects Mimiko as PDP Governors’ Forum chair A fresh crisis appears to be brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has...
  10. Delta PDP chair mocks planned merger of opposition parties Delta State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Edwin Uzor, yesterday, said that the party would not lose sleep...

< YOHAIG home