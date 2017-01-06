PDP to Buhari: Good intentions not good governance

Posted January 6, 2017 5:51 pm by Comments

The youths group of the People Democratic Party known as the People Democratic Party youth frontier has called on Nigerians and the world to informed the All Progressives Congress APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari that ’a slogan not a program’’

The group on its twitter handle @PDPNYF warned ‘’Pls tell APC-PMB that A slogan is not a program, platitudes are not policies, and good intentions is not good governance ‘’

The group further questioned President Buhari anti corruption fight saying that it is selective .

Winasbet.com

‘Is not now@MBuhari anti corruption is selective,vindictive & a political vendetta .PMB swimming in corruption’

The post PDP to Buhari: Good intentions not good governance appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bola Ajibola to Buhari: Form two c’ttees for anti-corruption, governance LAGOS— As President Muhammadu Buhari is set to touch ground today in Ogun State on a two-day state visit, former...
  2. Buhari’s anti-corruption war not selective – Kalu Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday said the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is...
  3. Buhari’s anti-graft war selective, says PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of pursuing a selective anti-corruption agenda, with its chieftains as...
  4. Buhari not selective in anti-graft war —Osinbajo Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, yesterday, said the anti -corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration was not...
  5. Buhari Losing Grip On Governance — PDP With the daily bombing of oil facilities in the Niger Delta by the militants in the area, especially by a...
  6. Buhari’s anti-corruption war getting out of hand – Falae Ade Akanbi The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Olu Falae, has said the anti-corruption campaign by the...
  7. Selective probe or not, let the music play on I WILL go straight to the point without any preamble. Allegations abound against President Muhammadu Buhari [PMB] that he is...
  8. Group absolves Buhari, indicts EFCC over selective anti-graft war A new group comprising of seasoned journalists loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari led government, Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has...
  9. Anti-corruption: It’s do-or-die for Buhari – Gbagi As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bicker over how President Muhammadu Buhari should...
  10. PDP blasts Buhari, accuses him of planning to run a discriminatory, vindictive, divisive govt NATIONAL leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP yesterday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over statements attributed to...

< YOHAIG home