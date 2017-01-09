People don’t like to support gospel artistes – E- Praiz

By Anozie Egole

WITH his anointing laced single titled, “Na your Grace”, up and coming gospel singer, E-Praiz is on the verge of writing his name in gold in the Nigerian gospel music scene.

The Abia State-born singer has expressed his disappointment with the kind of treatment meted to gospel singers, saying they do not get enough support from people.

In a chat with E-Daily, Praiz said, “I was born in a family of singers. Therefore I started singing at a very tender age and I have worked with so many singing groups such as House of David Accapella, Jesus disciples Accappella, among others. But I started singing professionally in 2009, since then I have not looked back.

“My latest single, “Na your Grace”, I would say I was inspired to write this song when things were very rough for my family at the beginning of 2013. But at the end of that same year, God’s grace rained on us and things started to take shape when we thought all hope was lost. At that point I wrote the song with the help of the Holy Spirit to encourage people and also let them know that everything they have was by the special grace of God.”

Praiz said the major challenges he has in the industry is finance, adding that “people will always tell you that God will reward you in heaven when they can actually support you financially. That is the impression people have about gospel artistes.”

