Photos: Gov. Ambode at grand finale of One Lagos Fiesta

Posted January 1, 2017 5:51 pm by Comments

Photos: Gov. Ambode at grand finale of One Lagos Fiesta

 

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with Chief Tayo Ilori; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and Oba Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi during the grand finale of the One Lagos Fiesta at the Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

 

Winasbet.com

R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with Hip-Hop Artists, Reekado Banks and Dr. SID of the Mavins during the grand finale of the One Lagos Fiesta at the Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

 

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left); Acting Commissioner & Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Commisssioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Mr. Wale Oluwo; members, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sola Giwa; Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot and Senator Ganiyu Solomon during the grand finale of the One Lagos Fiesta at the Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), with Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu (left) and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba (right) during the grand finale of the One Lagos Fiesta at the Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

 

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); former Defense Minister, Demola Seriki (2nd left); Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (left); Oba Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi (2nd right); Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni (right) and member of the Lagos House, Hon. Folami Mohammed (behind) during the grand finale of the One Lagos Fiesta at the Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

The post Photos: Gov. Ambode at grand finale of One Lagos Fiesta appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Wife of Lagos State Gov. Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu at musical youth fiesta 2016 at Eko Hotel The Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode ;wife of the Governor of State of Osun, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola;...
  2.  South African Wine Exporters Hold Grand Tasting Fiesta In Lagos WINES of South Africa (WOSA), a body of South African wine producers and exporters, are holding a Wine Tasting Exhibition...
  3. LASG shuts Akin Adesola Street for One Lagos Fiesta Anofiu Elegushi The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island on Saturday as from...
  4. Ambode flags off One Lagos Fiesta ask youths to take advantage of N25bn ETF ENTREPRENUERS Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend urged the...
  5. Lagos plans big for 2016 “One Lagos Fiesta” Lagos State Government on Thursday disclosed that it is putting finishing touches to make this year’s edition of its flagship...
  6. Pepsi Ambassadors Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay & Wizkid’s performances WOWED the crowd at One Lagos Fiesta | Photos 2016 surely came off to a good start as Pepsi ambassadors Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay and Wizkid gave Lagosians the...
  7. PHOTOS: Ambode at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Epe Recreation Centre The post PHOTOS: Ambode at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Epe Recreation Centre appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
  8. Massive turnout at One Lagos Brand Launch grand finale The grand finale of the Lagos Brand Launch which began on Wednesday, March 27, ended Friday Night with a massive...
  9. TECNO Own The Stage Grand Finale is here! Win an All Access Pass to the Grand Finale events Stand up Africa! We’re down to the final four contestants on TECNO Own The Stage, Africa’s First Karaoke Competition. We...
  10. 50 artistes for ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ Akeem Lasisi The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Mr. Folarin Coker, has unveiled a plan by the...

< YOHAIG home