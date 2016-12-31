Photos: President Buhari receiving captured Boko Haram terrorist flag from Gen. Buratai
Posted December 31, 2016 2:51 pm by admin Comments
The post Photos: President Buhari receiving captured Boko Haram terrorist flag from Gen. Buratai appeared first on Vanguard News.
Related posts:
- Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to Buhari The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to...
- Nigerian Army Hands Over Boko Haram Flag To President Buhari The Nigerian Army has handed over the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from “camp zero” in Sambisa forest...
- Photos: Pres Buhari receives Shekau’s personal Quaran and Boko Haram’s flag captured by Nigerian Army President Buhari yesterday attended the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner Night at the Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess in Abuja where he...
- Buhari gets Boko Haram’s flag The original Boko Haram’s flag recovered from Abubakar Shekau’s Camp Zero in Sambisa Forest by the Nigeria Army has been...
- Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag, Tasks Military On Nigeria’s Peace President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups across...
- Boko Haram terrorist voluntarily surrenders, says tired of fighting Boko Haram terrorist, Mr Lawal Aboi, has surrendered to the Nigerian Army, after saying he became tired of fighting. The...
- Pres. Buhari: U.S Law Has Aided & Abetted Boko Haram in Terrorist Activities While speaking at the United States Institute for Peace, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that America’s Leahy Law, amendment has indirectly...
- Joint Operation To Wipe Out Boko Haram Is Ongoing – Buratai The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says that a joint operation to wipe out remnant of the...
- EXCLUSIVE: How I was captured, forced to marry Boko Haram terrorist – Cameroonian The victim was kidnapped in Cameroon but freed in Nigeria by soldiers. The post EXCLUSIVE: How I was captured, forced...
- Boko Haram, Niger Delta militants stretching Army to limits, says Buratai The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Wednesday, said that the involvement of the army in operations to...
What do you think?