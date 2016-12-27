Photos: Sports Minister Dalung steps out in style at 2016 Tarok Carnival

Love him or hate him, Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports, is one man that is so proud to mingle with his people, even with any kind of attire.

Recently, the social media has been abuzz with photos of Minister Dalung celebrating the Tarok Cultural Carnival 2016, an event Dalung said provided him the opportunity to identify and showcase the rich cultural heritage of his people,

