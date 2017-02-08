Plateau United maintain unbeaten run by defeating El-Kanemi Warriors

Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Wednesday at the Rwang Pam Stadium defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC 2-0 to remain unbeaten in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Plateau United who dominated proceedings right from the beginning got a breakthrough in the 10th minute when Solomon Junior put them in the lead.

The home side almost doubled the lead on the 31st minute through a header from Philip Azango but the effort went wide.

But they were successful in the 44th minute when three players exchanged passes before Jimmie Ambrose scored with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Plateau United could have put the game to bed in the 70th minute, but Golbe Elisha’s goal from a free kick was ruled offside.

The visitors stepped up their game thereafter and were able to soak the pressure without conceding more goals.

Kennedy Boboye, the Chief Coach of Plateau United, told newsmen after the match that every member of the team was determined to contribute 100 per cent to the club’s success.

“Every member of the team, from players to officials, is there for the team and we are ready to continue this way,” he assured.

Abraham Audu, the El-Kanemi captain, on his part, blamed the playing turf for the defeat.

Audu said the field was rough and did not allow the game to flow.

With the victory Plateau United remain top of the NPFL log with 17 points after seven matches.

Earlier, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau who was at the stadium to watch the match had visited the teams in their dressing rooms during the half-time and spoke with them.

He had told Plateau United to win the match and earn what he promised them at the beginning of the season.

“I told you to win the first five matches and leave the rest to me and you have played six matches without defeat.

“But, just win today and see what I will do,” he promised them after a handshake with all the players and officials.

The governor also told El-Kanemi Warriors that their state governor, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, was his friend.

“But, for today, I want my team to win” he said.

