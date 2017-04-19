Power Oil excites mothers across four locations

By Nkiruka Nnorom

ON the occasion to commemorate this year’s mother’s day, Power Oil, from the staple of Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise, organised one of the biggest parties in town for mothers across four cities in Nigeria, memory of which lingers on .

The parties, which held simultaneously in four key cites of Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin and Port Harcourt, were epic gatherings that brought mothers together to catch some fun and feel specially celebrated by the Power Oil brand alongside their children who participated in the Power Oil #MommyDearest Campaign and won invites for them.

Speaking at the event, Brand Manager, Power Oil, Amisha Chawla, said the Power Oil #MommyDearest Campaign was specifically designed this year to give mothers an outstanding treat and the opportunity to relax, catch some fun alongside their child who must have taken part in the contest of sharing the most remarkable experience/ lesson derived from their mum. This contest was opened to everyone through both online and offline platform.

“Mother’s Day was equally celebrated last year with the brand ambassadors moving around paying special visits and presenting gifts to mothers at home on behalf of their children who had nominated them on the Power Oil platform. However, this year’s edition took an entirely different dimension of celebrating mothers in a grand style at four different locations, same time, same day” Amisha stated.

Also, the Public Relations Manager, Power Oil, Omotayo Azeez, said: “It gives us so much joy to see that they all had so much fun, dancing, singing, eating and laughing together in one hall. Owing to the selfless and multifaceted nature of a mother’s role from taking care of the kids, home, career, business among other things, which most times, leave her with little time to look after herself, we believe strongly that mothers deserve to be celebrated, which is the rationale behind Power Oil #MommyDearest party”.

Miss. Blessing Paul, who came with her mother, said: “I had been ruminating over what I could do differently to celebrate my mother this year for her unflinching support. This opportunity came in at the right time, I am happy she had a good time also mingling with her likes. It is certain that this experience will forever linger on in her memory for a long time.

According to Mrs. Veronica Onogura, a mother and one of the lucky winners of the dance competition, being part of this event reminds me of how much I have been missing out on fun activities. It was surprising realising that I can still perform excellently enough on the dance hall to win a gift, I enjoyed every bit of the party and had so much fun. Power Oil is really doing a good job by touching lives in so many ways.

