Pray for Nigeria’s liberation, NCPC tells pilgrims in Jerusalem

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) on Sunday urged Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem, Israel, to spiritually fight for the liberation of Nigeria.

Rev. Tor Ujah, the NCPC’s Executive Secretary, made the call in St. Peter, Gallicantu Church, Jerusalem.

“Freedom is supposed to be free but you have to struggle for it. Successful nations lived for thousand years.

“Nigeria is a chosen nation by God, because there is no nation with spiritual manpower and capacity for prayer as Nigeria.

“We are optimistic that God will give us the capacity to influence the whole world. God’s purpose for Nigeria must be fulfilled,” he said.

The executive secretary said as Christian faithful, “we will battle any spirit that stands against the progress of the country.

“There is no reason that Nigeria will be mentioned among the backward nations”.

Ujah also urged Christians to live an exemplary life by praying to their leaders always instead of criticising them.

The text was taken from the Book of Acts of the Apostle 1:6-8 and Isaiah 9:6.

Also dignitaries in attendance included the Wife of the Deputy Gov. of Benue, state Commissioners from Benue, Plateau and Niger, among others.

