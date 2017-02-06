Pro, anti-Buhari protesters jam in Abuja

Pro, anti-Buhari protesters jam in Abuja

Two opposing groups on Monday demonstrated in Abuja about governance in Nigeria.

While one group expressed support for the actions of the Federal Government in the areas of security and anti-corruption campaign, the other demanded improved quality of life for Nigerians.

The pro-government group came under the banner “#I stand with Buhari.”

Some of the group’s placards read,  “I stand with Buhari”; “We are happy with your policies, especially the anti graft war”, “Nigerians are fully with you”, “We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari making Nigeria great again,” among others.

Mr Amos Adaka, one of the conveners of the pro-government gathering, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his laudable achievements since assuming office.

Adaka said the president had recorded huge milestones in the area of security and anti-corruption and also  doing so much to ensure that the country was on sound footing.

He  added that the president could not have reversed what past administrations destroyed within two years of his administration and asked Nigerians to give government more time to correct the anomalies.

The other group, “#I stand with Nigeria” carried  placards that read “We demand the change you promise,” “Where are the recovered monies?’ “Exchange rate madness,” “Emiefele must go,” among others.

The anti-government group, led by Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, said Nigerians should have better deal under Buhari and should be treated fairly.

Nwagwu said “Nigerians would no longer fold their arms and watch government.”

He added that the era of waiting for Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other civil society groups to fight for the citizenry was over, and urged Nigerians to come out and
demand for their rights.

He said “our government needs to hear directly from us those things we say in our
offices, markets, schools, Churches, Mosques and cabs about how bad things are, not through NLC or TUC.”

While the protests lasted at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the police monitored the situation.

 

