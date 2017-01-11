Rapper, Ikechukwu’s ex-girlfriend declares war on him

Posted January 11, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

Rapper, Ikechukwu’s ex-girlfriend declares war on him

Rapper-Ikechukwu

NIGERIAN rapper, Ikechukwu is currently under fire. The rapper’s ex- girlfriend, Sarah Ofili, alongside her friend, Joy Madaki, are splitting fire over comments he was said to have made about Joy’s brother, Terry Tha Rapman, who is also an artiste.

What Ikechukwu must have said to trigger such war of words on himself still remains a mystery as the aggrieved parties made no mention of it in their social media rants. However, in a bid to defend her brother after Ikechukwu aired his opinions about Joy’s brother, the latter took to her Instagram page to hurl unprintable words on the rapper.

Winasbet.com

As if that was not enough, Ikechukwu’s ex girlfriend, Sarah Ofili, also joined forces with Joy on her Instagram page to declare war on the rapper, boasting that she and her friends would wage war on him since he has declared it initially.

The post Rapper, Ikechukwu’s ex-girlfriend declares war on him appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How Terry Tha Rapman Was Sleeping With Sarah Ofili Behind My Back – Ikechukwu Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu has stirred up a serious controversy after he recently revealed the reason for his 2012 break-up with...
  2. Sarah Ofili and family come for her ex-fiance, rapper Ikechukwu Sarah Ofili, her sister, Joy and brother, Terry tha rapman just took to Instagram to call out Ikechukwu Onunaku. They...
  3. South African Rapper AKA welcomes Daughter with Girlfriend, DJ Zinhle Introducing baby Kairo Owethu Forbes… South African rapper AKA is a proud father of a cute baby girl he welcomed...
  4. Celebrity trainer Uzikwendu writes to his bro/rapper, Ikechukwu on his birthday today Rapper Ikechukwu is a year older today, Oct 13 and his younger brother, celebrity trainer & rapper – Uzikwendu shared...
  5. SA mourns Top Rapper “Stabbed to Death by his Girlfriend” The South African entertainment industry is in mourning over the violent death of rapper Flabba (Real Name: Nkululeko Habedi). According...
  6. Ikechukwu, AY share their dark moments Inspite of the fame and glamour they have, celebrities have dark moments they rarely share with others. Recently Ikechukwu and...
  7. I’m Serious About My Girlfriend, Ice Prince Declares On Tv                           Maima with the rapper      ...
  8. “What have you done in your career that is extraordinary?” Things get Heated with Rappers Ikechukwu & Vector Things got heated on ‘The Gist’ with Hip TV between rappers Ikechukwu and Vector. The episode hasn’t come out yet,...
  9. SA rapper Flabba stabbed to death this morning, girlfriend arrested Popular South African rapper & member of rap group Skwatta Kamp, Nkululeko Habedi aka Flabba (above) has died after he...
  10. Valentine’s Day Vibes! Ice Prince’s Girlfriend reaffirms her Love Everyone is absorbed with Valentine’s Day! Ice Prince and his girlfriend are spending some quality time together today and his...

< YOHAIG home