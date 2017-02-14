Recovery of $9.7m, reason to support anti-graft war—Lawyers

Posted February 14, 2017 2:51 am by Comments

By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE League of Patriotic Lawyers has said that the recent discovery of $ 9.7 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Kaduna was a testimony to the commission’s ability to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, chairman of the association, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, noted that the development was a reason for everyone to support the commission in its war against graft.

Winasbet.com

Yesufu, a former President, Students Union, University of Benin said its support for the commission was informed by the need to stamp out corruption in the country.

His words: “We salute the entire team painstakingly assembled for this onerous task and commend Mr. Adamu Dan Musa, Director of Operations in Kano Zone, who led the assault on this humongous recovery.

“If there  are still cynics that doubt the commission’s ability to wrestle corruption and give it a bloody nose, the cynics better have a rethink. Our support for Magu was borne out of our strong belief that he would be intolerant of corruption and kick same in the groin. We call on the Senate to proceed and not tarry in your confirmation.”

 

 

The post Recovery of $ 9.7m, reason to support anti-graft war—Lawyers appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari Urges Lawyers to Support his Anti-graft War President Muhammadu Buhari has called on lawyers to support his anti-corruption war, saying that some of their colleagues almost frustrated a...
  2. African lawyers appoint Nigerian as anti-graft adviser As a way of supporting the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and other African countries, the African Bar...
  3. Governor Ortom Seeks Lawyers’ Support In Loot Recovery The Benue State Government has appealed to legal practitioners in the state to support its effort to recover looted funds...
  4. Falana, others: we’ll fight anti-graft battle obstacles Lawyers stormed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday to defend the integrity of their trade and support the...
  5. UN pledges support for Buhari’s anti-graft war The United Nations, UN, has pledged support for Nigeria in its effort to conquer the twin menace of corruption and...
  6. Reps ready for salary cut, declare support for anti-graft war IN support of the move to reduce the high cost of governance and to boost the war against corruption, the...
  7. Anti-Graft War: I Will Expose Corrupt Lawyers – NBA President-Elect ABUJA-President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, has vowed to use his two-year tenure to expose...
  8. Nigerians must support Buhari’s anti-graft war to wipe out corruption – Stakeholders   With the recent rating of Transparency International categorizing Nigeria as the 136th among Corruption Perception Index in 2015 out...
  9. Nigerians support anti-graft war – FG The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday said 76 per cent of Nigerians are behind the...
  10. US, Britain, others should support Buhari’s anti-graft war —Kalu Former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Kalu has challenged western countries to support the anti-corruption policies of the Muhammadu...

< YOHAIG home