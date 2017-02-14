Return to site, Osibanjo directs contractors

Posted February 14, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

Return to site, Osibanjo directs contractors

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, has directed contractors who abandoned projects in oil bearing communities of Imo State to return to site with immediate effect

Osibanjo gave the directive on Tuesday in Owerri during a stakeholders’ forum held at Imo International Convention Centre.

He said that from the list submitted to him by various groups, Imo had over 40 abandoned projects awarded in oil bearing areas apart from numerous roads projects that were abandoned. He warned political office holders not to divert projects meant for oil bearing communities.

Ag Pres Osinbajo

He added that diversion of projects contributed to restiveness and cry of marginalisation in oil producing communities.

He said that the federal government was committed to injecting fresh ideas to fastrack the development of the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the idea will entail the federal government, oil firms, corporate bodies and the host communities coming together to step up development of the area. In his remarks, the Minister of State Petroleum Dr Ibe Kachikwu, assured that his ministry would investigate reports of allocation of oil wells owned by Imo to other states.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha, who thanked the acting president for the visit, said a lot was still needed to be done for Imo people to carry them along in the scheme of things.

He appealed to the federal government to site more projects in Imo and include the state in projects meant for oil producing states.

Chief Jones Uzoka, an indigene of oil bearing communities of Imo, who spoke at the meeting, alleged that some oil wells that belong to the state were allocated to other state, while some were shut down for no reason.

He said that as a result of the development the state does not get its right share as oil bearing state and called for redress of the injustice.

The post Return to site, Osibanjo directs contractors appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Return to site or refund our money, Gov Jibrilla tells contractors By Umar Yusuf Yola—Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla of Adamawa State has given road contractors two weeks ultimatum to resume work or...
  2. Buhari directs contractor to return to Suleja-Minna road site PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Suleja- Minna road to return to site immediately....
  3. NDDC Orders Road Contractor To Return To Site The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has ordered the contractor handling the Dualisation of Igwruta-Etche Road to return to site...
  4. Osibanjo begins tour of Niger Delta Monday Vice President, Prof. Osibanjo Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is to begin tour of communities in the Niger Delta...
  5. Bayelsa Govt. Urges Residents To Receive Osibanjo Warmly The Bayelsa State Government has issued a statement saying it is looking forward to receiving the Vice President of Nigeria,...
  6. Osibanjo tasks State economic planners, NPC on strategic planning Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has enjoins Commissioners of Economic Planning at the State level to work closely with the...
  7. NDDC to expose fraudulent contractors – Semenitari Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Ibim Semenitari, acting NDDC boss The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said it would soon begin to...
  8. Abandoned projects: Oil communities, cabal clash in Edo AJAOKI—OIL and gas producing communities of Itsekiri extraction at Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State, are embroiled in an...
  9. Akwa Ibom communities angry with NDDC over abandoned projects COMMUNITIES in Eket and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas, Akwa Ibom State have expressed disappointment over the numerous projects abandoned...
  10. No nation can tolerate Nigeria’s level of poverty – Prof Osibanjo NIGERIA’S VICE PRESIDENT, Professor Yomi Osibanjo says no decent nation can tolerate the level of poverty currently ravaging the country...

< YOHAIG home