Rohr lists 5 new players for Senegal friendly

Posted February 15, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

AS many as five players who have never been called up to the Super Eagles will be in the squad for the friendly game against Senegal and possibly Ghana.

According to Owngoalnigeria.com, coach Gernot Rohr has started the process of drawing up the list of call ups, with at least five new players under consideration for the March 23 friendly.

Although the online medium’s source refused to reveal the names of the players already pencilled down, the five players could be a combination of both local and foreign base players.

“Presently as many as five new players are under consideration comprising of players from the local league and those abroad for the friendly tie against Senegal”, a source close to the coach said.

“The friendlies are meant to test new players and Rohr is not keen on the results but that doesn’t mean he will fill a weak team. We have our reputation to protect as a team”.

 

The post Rohr lists 5 new players for Senegal friendly appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rohr: Door not closed on home-based players Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said he hasn’t shut the door on Nigerian players in the local league as...
  2. Onigbinde advises Rohr to focus on players from local league Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has called on Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, to build his new team around players based...
  3. Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Stranded In Germany, Players Ordered To Fly Economy Class Nigeria’s preparation for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 9 is in disarray, after it emerged that...
  4. Erico urges Rohr to invite more players Former  NEPA Lagos coach, Joe Erico, has  urged the  Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr,  to  give more players  the opportunity...
  5. Rohr To Invite Anichebe, More Players With Nigerian Roots For Friendlies Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled names of Europe-based players with Nigerian roots for the forthcoming international friendlies against...
  6. Super Eagles Coach, Rohr, Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL Eagles coach Rohr returns to scout for new stars in NPFL Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will use the next...
  7. Rohr checks Eagles fitness with Akwa United game Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, will use a test game against Nigeria premier league club Akwa United to ascertain the...
  8. Rohr picks Kalaba, Sunzu as Zambia key players Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has picked skipper Rainford Kalaba and France-based Stoppila Sunzu as the players to watch when...
  9. World Cup Ticket: Coach Rohr Says Super Eagles Need Best Legs Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has insisted that the team will need all players to play at their premium...
  10. Rohr to get Russian-born defender Idowu for Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has intensified efforts to convince Russian-born full back Brian Idowu to play for Nigeria ahead of the...

< YOHAIG home