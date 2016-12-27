Russian crashed plane black box found

Posted December 27, 2016 5:51 pm by Comments

The flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been recovered and brought to Moscow.

The Tu-154 jet came down with the loss of all 92 passengers and crew. At least 12 bodies have been recovered so far.

It was carrying artistes due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria, and journalists and military personnel.

Nairabet.com

The cause of the disaster is still being investigated but there is no suggestion of a terror attack.

During the night, salvage teams recovered parts of the fuselage and the defence ministry now says the plane’s chassis and one of its engines have been located underwater.

The plane crashed soon after take-off from an airport near the city of Sochi.

It disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off from Sochi’s Adler airport at 05:25 (02:25 GMT) on Sunday, heading for Latakia in Syria.

Coming from Moscow, the plane had landed in Sochi for refuelling.

It was carrying 64 members of the famed Alexandrov military music ensemble, as well as one of Russia’s best-known humanitarian figures, Yelizaveta Glinka, known as Dr Liza, executive director of the Fair Aid charity.

The Alexandrov Ensemble had been scheduled to perform a New Year’s concert at Russia’s Hmeimim air base near Latakia.

Russia has been carrying out air strikes in support of Syrian government forces who are battling rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The flight data recorder was found by a Seaeye Falcon underwater remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 17m (56ft), 1,600m from the shore, the Russian defence ministry told Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency.

A military spokesman said the recorder was in a “satisfactory condition”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu described the crash as a “horrible tragedy” and said everything was being done to establish the cause.

 

The post Russian crashed plane black box found appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Russian Military Plane Crashes Into Black Sea A Russian military plane with 91 people on board, including members of a famous army choir, has crashed into the...
  2. Russian Plane Reported Missing In Black Sea With 91 People On Board A defence force Tu-154 aircraft carrying musicians from the famous Alexandrov military choir disappeared after leaving the resort of Sochi....
  3. Crashed Russian aircraft’s black box found The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the recovery of the main flight data recorder (black box) from the Tu-154 military...
  4. Main black box of crashed Russian plane found Staff wait next to an underwater bathyscaphe in the port of Sochi, on December 26, 2016, a day after a...
  5. Christmas Tragedy: 92 Killed As Russian Plane Crashes All 92 passengers onboard a Russian military plane have been confirmed dead after the aircraft crashed into the Black Sea...
  6. Russian Plane Crash: First Black Box Found Russian officials say they have found the  flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black...
  7. Photos: Russian military plane bound for Syria with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea A Russian defence military plane  carrying 92 people en route to Syria crashed into the Black Sea near Sochi shortly...
  8. Russian Tu-154 Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria With 92 People Aboard MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian passenger plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black...
  9. Crashed Russian plane fuselage found Russian divers in the Black Sea have found the fuselage of a military plane which crashed on Sunday with 92...
  10. Black Boxes Show Bomb Brought Down Russian Plane European investigators, who analysed the two flight recorders from the Russian Metrojet plane that went down on Saturday in Egypt,...

< YOHAIG home