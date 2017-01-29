Scientist disagrees with Shell on impact of oil leak on Bayelsa communities

Posted January 29, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

LAGOS — An environmental scientist, Ms Benita Siloko, has disagreed with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, on the impact of the 550 barrels of crude discharged into Ogboinbiri river in Bayelsa State in 2015.

SPDC had on March 5, 2015, confirmed that an oil leak from its underwater line within its oil fields in Ogboinbiri, Bayelsa, discharged some 550 barrels of crude oil into Ogboinbiri River on January 23, 2015.

Two years after an underwater oil leak discharged some 550 barrels of crude into Ogboinbiri River in Bayelsa State, SPDC said in a statement on January 25, 2017 said that the incident had no adverse impact to warrant compensation.

However, Siloko, an environmental scientist at Connected Development, CODE, said, yesterday, in Yenagoa that the stance of SPDC on the oil leak incident was “strange and worrisome.”

She noted that a volume of 550 barrels of crude oil, amounting to about 110,000 litres, was too massive and, therefore, not negligible.

The environmental scientist, who was reacting to the statement by SPDC on the oil spill, noted that position of the oil firm was not factual and had no scientific basis.

“We at CODE, an NGO, see the statement as a fallacy that must have been based on a false premise because it is well established that crude oil is toxic.”

“To claim that an accidental discharge of about 550 barrels as admitted by SPDC had no impact is dishonest and false, it is certain that there must be something wrong somewhere between the oil firm and the Bayelsa Ministry of Environment,” Siloko said.

Mr Joseph Obari, SPDC Spokesperson said that Seibou 2 oil spill, which occurred on January 23, 2015, was adequately contained within SPDC’s right of way and cleaned up.

“The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, had issued a certificate to acknowledge SPDC’s compliance with all clean-up standards.

“The Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) that was monitored by the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment and signed out by all parties established that the spill did not impact any third party.

“Since compensation was not applicable in this instance, SPDC supplied relief materials to communities that use its right of way for other activities.

“A further JIV conducted in neighbouring communities did not establish a subsequent claim by the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment of impact to third parties,” Obari stated.

It will be recalled that a Joint Investigation (JIV) report had concluded that the leak was caused by equipment failure due to a ruptured pipeline.

But Siloko maintained that the adverse impact of the spill had both short term and long term effects on the marine ecosystem as the water pollution is caused by oil spillage  destroys aquatic life.

“Oil pollution as a result of crude oil discharge is harmful to the environment in different ways, it is toxic and can poison the fishes and may further pose health dangers to people who consume the contaminated fish.

“Furthermore, oil discharged in water could stop natural aeration and bring about the death of trapped aquatic beings, in this instance we are looking at about 110,000 litres, that is over three tanker trucks of crude and you say there is no impact?

“In some instances, fish may consume the spilled oil or some other food substances contaminated with oil and accordingly make it inedible,” Siloko said.

 

The post Scientist disagrees with Shell on impact of oil leak on Bayelsa communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Shell Has No Timeline For Nigeria Oil Well Restart After Leak Shell has no timeline to restart the Seibou 2 wellhead it closed in Nigeria that in January after it leaked...
  2. Oil leak from Agip’s field pollutes Bayelsa communities Residents of Ekole Creek in Bayelsa, on Wednesday reported a massive oil leak from an oil field operated by Nigeria...
  3. Bayelsa communities vow to shut down Shell’s operations TWELVE aggrieved oil producing communities in Bayelsa State have threatened to shut down operations of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC,...
  4. Youths, Women Shut Down Shell Facilities In Bayelsa Some youths and women from Nembe communities in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday shut down two...
  5. Bonga oil spill: NOSDRA orders Shell to pay $3.6bn to affected communities Bonga oil spill The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, has directed Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company,...
  6. Alleged secret sale of oil reserves: Bayelsa communities, Shell dialogue deadlocked The meeting between Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC and Nembe communities in Bayelsa State, over the alleged sale of oil...
  7. Another spill reported in AGIP oil field in Bayelsa Environmental rights group known as Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has reported an oil spill incident at...
  8. Fire outbreak hits Bayelsa oil trunk line Another leak/fire was reported on April 20 on the Kolo Creek–Rumuekpe trunk line in Bayelsa State, where an excavated ditch...
  9. Delta, Bayelsa communities begin verification of oil spill victims’ claims Communities impacted by the Bonga 2011 oil spill in Bayelsa and Delta have commenced verification of people impacted by the...
  10. Shell’s pipeline spilled 306 barrels of crude —JIV report A breach on a 20 inch crude delivery pipeline from Kolo Creek fields to Rumuekpe in Rivers State, discharged some...

< YOHAIG home