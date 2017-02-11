Searching for a partner?

Networking/Sponsorship

•Ike, needs someone to sponsor his education in Canada.08066044295

•Nnenna, 42, a widow with three children, whose children have been out of school for over two years, due to financial breakdown, needs someone to help her boost her business by helping her financially so that her children can go back to school.08181461424

•Oj, needs someone to employ him as a gateman or gardener, in either Ph,Abuja, Enugu.08160441370,07035708963

.Emmanuel, a good gospel artist, in Lagos, needs someone to sponsor his music. 08183310560

•Tosin, resides in Anambra state, needs a generous person to sponsor his book publishing.07064743322

Links

•Ashiri, resides in Sapele Delta state, wants to link up with Maryam Musa. 08063534323

Friends

Searching Female

•Mary, 24, educated, Christian, friendly, nice and caring, needs an intelligent, Christian, educated, humble, God fearing, employed guy, aged 26-28, for a distinct, sincere and matured friensdip. 08188406038

•Bella, 22 and resides in Owerri, needs a caring, employed and God fearing male and female friends, aged 25-40.08060223518

Lovers

Searching Female

•Ruth, 28, average height, light in complexion, educated and resides in Delta state, needs a man, who can take care of her financially, for a

relationship, aged 39-45. 08077884876

•Rose, 40, self employed, needs a man who is into business, aged 45-55, who can assist her financially, for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08103279268

•Jane, single and employed, needs a matured man, for a relationship.07039169804

•Adaeze, calm, humble, pretty, charismatic personality with the right shape in the right place needs a man aged 50 and above to share thoughts and companionship. 09094659472

•Betty, 23 and resides in Benin, needs a rich man, for a romantic and adventurous relationship. 08162029104,08142564523

•Mercy, 23, chocolate in complexion, and from Anambra state, needs a caring and understanding man, from a nearby state, aged 28-36, for a

relationship.08160398618

•Omalicha, 22, fair in complexion, tall, beautiful, busty and sexy lady, needs a matured, wealthy and God fearing man that can take care of her financially. 08062817420

Searching Male

•Akin, 29, 5ft9 tall, needs a tall, pretty, humble and intelligent lady, for a serious relationship, that could lead to marriage, aged 26-33. 08032219572

•Rodman, 47 and resides in Abuja, needs a pretty, sexy and busty lady, for a fun filled relationship. 08066318659

•Oloyede 30, resides in Lagos, needs a Yoruba lady, for a serious, relationship that will lead to marriage. 08113040197

•Ola ,30, a graduate and employed, needs a lady who is employed or into business, in Lagos, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.

08151570869,08028996881

•James good looking , needs a lady, for a serious relationship. 08134984690

•A man, 40, 5.6ft tall, dark in complexion and a father of one, needs a matured lady, for marriage, within, months aged 28-55. 08119175358

•Fred, resides in Delta state, needs a divorcee or amatured lady, aged 35-45, for a serious relationship. 08155068194

•Joel,45,amodel,goodlooking and employed, needs a God fearing lady, aged 25-30, who is very beautiful, employed or doing a good business for marriage.07084895006, 08152046351,08165523441

•Emerald, tall, handsome, employed and resides in Abuja, needs a good and employed lady, aged 30-40, who is ready to settle down as soon as possible. 08108758779

•Samuel, employed and resides in Benin, needs a lady who is nice, hardworking, neat, well disciplined and God fearing, aged 20-23, within Benin, Asaba or Onitsha, for a serious relationship that can lead in to marriage. 08104379426,08182027585

•Aminu, 30, from Gombe, needs a caring lady, aged 40,who can take care of him, 08149268274,08165245359 •Olumide, 32, needs a nice and wonderful lady that can make a man happy, for a relationship.09076918506, 07031059255

•Paul, 35, from Akwa Ibom state, but resides in Benin , needs a lady, who is employed and also resides in Benin, for a serious, relationship, aged 22-40.08033623575

•Johnson, from Adamawa State, but resides in Lagos, needs a slim lady, with average height, for a serious relationship ,that can lead to marriage.08151312200

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Precious, 28, average height, sexy and beautiful, needs a sugar daddy, from Warri, for fun. 08062699727

Searching Male

•Lawrence 24, with athletic body, from Lokoja, needs a caring sugar mummy, aged 30-40.08065661727 08165179543

•Ak, 40, needs a sweet, sexy, caring and loving sugar mummy, for mutual satisfaction. 08175818211

•Derek, 25, tall, fair in complexion,very handsome, educated and resides in Delta state, needs a sugar mummy for hot fun. 08036312743,08021321594

•Pauloz, resides in Benin, needs a sugar mummy, who can take care of him, within Benin, for a relationship. 08168083106

•Alex, 22, from Imo state, needs a caring sugar mummy, for matured and serious relationship. 08184948809,07034725720

•Ola, resides in Abeokuta, needs a God faring and romantic sugar mummy, aged 50-55, for a discreet relationship.

07052690532,07068017913

•Stanley, 24, from Imo state, needs a sugar mummy. 09055808366

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636

