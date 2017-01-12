See virile video that landed Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike in Police net

Posted January 12, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

After several weeks of setting the social media abuzz with photos and videos showing his putting girls on dog chains to events, the long arms of the law has finally caught up with BDSM activist and Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike.’

BDSM includes bondage and discipline (B&D), dominance and submission (D&S), and sadism & masochism (S&M).

The 30-year-old owner of Club Uno, Ikeja, had set tongues wagging on social media with his acts, which perhaps drew the intervention of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State who ordered his arrest by the Police, yesterday.

Winasbet.com

Pretty Mike, said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the Police, was released after signing an undertaking to desist from the act.

See below the virile video posted by Facebook user, Adeola Fayehun:

The post See virile video that landed Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike in Police net appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bizarre Video: Lagos Big Boy, Pretty Mike Leads 2 Girls By Dog Leash (Pics) A bizarre video has emerged which shows popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Prettymikeunoclub leading two girls...
  2. After arrest, ‘Pretty Mike’ apologises for chaining ladies Lagos club owner and Socialite, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, has apologised to Nigerians for putting women in leashes like...
  3. Lagos State Government Arrests Pretty Mike For Putting Girls In Dog Chains 30-year-old club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, has been arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning...
  4. Sad! Lagos Socialite, Akeem Sodehinde Is Dead After battling with diabetes and kidney failure for few years, Lagos socialite who was well into night club business, Akeem...
  5. Exclusive: Lagos state police command to take action on Pretty Mike for using dog chains on two girls The Lagos state police command has said it will be taking action on club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka ‘Pretty...
  6. 10 Facts About Pretty Mike, The Man Who Goes About With Girls On A Leash Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike who is fond ofstepping out to events with girls on a leash is theco-owner of...
  7. Video: Mike Abdul – Korede After dropping the single KOREDE on his birthday, Spaghetti Record Boss releases Visual to the trending hot tune. KOREDE which...
  8. Mike Ezuruonye & Vera Sidika star in Kcee, Harrysong & SkiiBii’s New Video “Ebaeno” It’s one of the trending videos this weekend. Check out “Ebaeno“, the brand new video featuring Nollywood star Mike Ezuruonye...
  9. Video: Complaints Response Unit launches investigation into alleged police brutality in Rivers State The Complaints Response Unit of the Nigerian Police Force has opened investigation into the alleged police brutality at Graceland, by...
  10. Veteran Saxophonist Mike Aremu breaks 8yr video drought; releases new visual for Vow Africa’s most celebrated saxophonist and multiple awards winning Nigeria international jazz artiste “Mike Aremu” have returned in fashion. The Oluwa...

< YOHAIG home