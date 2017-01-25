Abuja – Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia) on Wednesday, denied media reports that he was drawing pension from Abia government as former governor of the state.

Orji was listed among 21 former governors and other officers, who are currently holding public office, including ministers, and earning salaries but still receiving pension for previous political positions.

In a statement in Abuja, his media aide, Mr Eddie Onuzuruike, said that the senator could not enjoy double pay knowing full well the implication as a seasoned public servant.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that Senator T.A. Orji is not drawing any of such funds from Abia state, knowing the full implications of such an act.

“As a man who went through the rungs of the civil service, from Administrative Officer to Permanent Secretary, he is fully aware of the code guiding retirement of officers and so would not violate same.

“The public is advised to disregard this unwholesome fallacy as it is unfounded and basically false in its entirety,” Onuzuruike said. (NAN)

The post Sen. Orji denies enjoying pension appeared first on Vanguard News.